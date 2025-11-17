The Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom, Zhang Hua, praised the courage of the youth in Al-Shamli Province in the Ha'il region after they rescued Chinese engineers who were trapped by floods during the heavy rains that the area experienced. The ambassador described the actions of the youth as "great and heroic deeds that deserve recognition," emphasizing that he hopes to meet them in person to express his gratitude, stressing that this incident "strengthened the friendship between the Chinese and Saudi peoples."

The ambassador's comments came hours after China Central Television (CCTV) - the most important and largest media outlet in China - aired a video report about the rescue incident, showcasing footage that documented the initial moments of the brave intervention.

The report garnered widespread interaction on Chinese social media platforms, accumulating millions of views in a record time as it narrated what happened, citing "Okaz."

"Okaz"… The Beginning of the Story

Okaz's exclusive interview with young Ahmad Nasser Ghanem Al-Anzi was the spark that brought the story to the local audience, and then transitioned it to international media.

The video documented by "Okaz" spread widely within the Kingdom, prompting foreign media to republish it, before it reached CCTV and then the official account of the Chinese ambassador.

The Chinese Coverage

The Chinese coverage focused on the humanitarian values that emerged from the incident and on the nature of the situation in which Saudi youth expressed courage and nobility that reflect the image of the Kingdom and its youth, while the Chinese ambassador reshared the report, affirming his deep appreciation for the role of the youth in Ha'il.

The incident of rescuing the Chinese engineers in Ha'il transformed from a local heroic act, initially documented by "Okaz," into a global humanitarian story that reached Beijing, embodying a new example of the strength of the relationship between the two peoples and the impact of Saudi media in conveying the true image of the Saudi individual.