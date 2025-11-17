أشاد سفير الصين لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا بشجاعة شباب محافظة الشملي في منطقة حائل، بعد إنقاذهم مهندسين صينيين احتجزتهم السيول خلال الأمطار الغزيرة التي شهدتها المنطقة. السفير وصف ما قام به الشباب بأنه «أفعال عظيمة وبطولية تستحق التحية»، مؤكداً أنه يأمل لقاءهم شخصياً لتقديم شكره لهم، مشدداً على أن هذا الموقف «عزّز الصداقة بين الشعبين الصيني والسعودي».

وجاء تعليق السفير بعد ساعات من بث التلفزيون المركزي الصيني (CCTV) - أهم وأكبر وسائل الإعلام في الصين - تقريراً مرئياً حول حادثة الإنقاذ، مستعرضاً الفيديو الذي وثّق اللحظات الأولى لعملية التدخل الشجاع.

التقرير حصد تفاعلاً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الصينية، وحصد ملايين المشاهدات خلال فترة قياسية وهو يروي ما حدث نقلاً عن «عكاظ».

«عكاظ».. بداية الحكاية

انفراد «عكاظ» بمقابلة خاصة مع الشاب أحمد ناصر غانم العنزي كان الشرارة الأولى لوصول القصة إلى الجمهور المحلي، ثم انتقالها إلى الإعلام الدولي.

الفيديو الذي وثّقته «عكاظ» انتشر بشكل كبير داخل المملكة، الأمر الذي دفع وسائل الإعلام الأجنبية إلى إعادة نشره، قبل أن يصل إلى شاشة CCTV ثم إلى حساب السفير الصيني الرسمي.

التغطية الصينية

ركّزت التغطية الصينية على القيم الإنسانية التي ظهرت في الحادثة، وعلى طبيعة الموقف الذي عبّر فيه الشباب السعوديون عن شجاعة ونخوة تعكس صورة المملكة وشبابها، بينما أعاد السفير الصيني نشر التقرير مؤكداً تقديره العميق لدور شباب حائل.

حادثة إنقاذ المهندسين الصينيين في حائل تحولت من موقف بطولي محلي، وثّقته «عكاظ» أولاً، إلى قصة إنسانية عالمية وصلت إلى بكين، وجسّدت مثالاً جديداً لقوة العلاقة بين الشعبين، وتأثير الإعلام السعودي في نقل الصورة الحقيقية للإنسان السعودي.