استقبل أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز المواطنين أحمد ناصر العنزي، وحمود مسامح العنزي، ومبارك فريح العنزي نظير موقفهم الإنساني في إنقاذ 4 مهندسين صينيين خلال السيول التي ضربت محافظة الشملي جنوب غرب المنطقة أمس (الأحد)، في حادثة لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً داخل المجتمع السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية.
وجاء استقبال أمير منطقة حائل امتداداً للاهتمام الذي حظي به الحدث، بعد تداول صور وفيديوهات عملية الإنقاذ، وما شكّلته من نموذج مشرف لمروءة شباب المنطقة، وروح المبادرة التي ظهرت وسط الظروف الجوية القاسية.
وخلال الاستقبال، عبّر الشاب أحمد ناصر العنزي عن تقديره لالتفاتة أمير المنطقة، مؤكداً أن ما قاموا به «واجب فطري يقدّمه أي شاب من أبناء المنطقة»، وأن فزعة أهالي الشملي وحائل «قيمة راسخة يتقدم فيها الفعل قبل القول».
ورفع الشباب شكرهم لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، مشيرين إلى أن دعمه المتواصل لشباب حائل يعزّز حضورهم الإيجابي ويحفّزهم على المبادرة في مثل هذه المواقف.
وثمّن أمير منطقة حائل ما قام به الشباب الثلاثة، مشيداً بروح الشجاعة والمسؤولية التي برزت في هذا الحدث، ومؤكداً أن هذه النماذج الإنسانية تعبّر عن قيم المجتمع السعودي ومعدن أبنائه في مواجهة المواقف الطارئة.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, received the citizens Ahmed Nasser Al-Anzi, Hamoud Musamah Al-Anzi, and Mubarak Farih Al-Anzi in recognition of their humanitarian stance in rescuing 4 Chinese engineers during the floods that hit the Al-Shamli governorate southwest of the region yesterday (Sunday), in an incident that garnered widespread attention within the Saudi community in recent hours.
The reception by the Prince of Hail came as an extension of the interest that the event received, following the circulation of photos and videos of the rescue operation, which represented an honorable model of the nobility of the region's youth and the spirit of initiative that emerged amid the harsh weather conditions.
During the reception, young Ahmed Nasser Al-Anzi expressed his appreciation for the Prince's gesture, affirming that what they did was "a natural duty that any young man from the region would offer," and that the support of the people of Al-Shamli and Hail is "a deep-rooted value where action precedes words."
The young men expressed their gratitude to the Prince for this honor, pointing out that his continuous support for the youth of Hail enhances their positive presence and motivates them to take initiative in such situations.
The Prince of Hail praised the actions of the three young men, commending the spirit of courage and responsibility that emerged in this event, and affirming that these humanitarian models reflect the values of Saudi society and the character of its youth in facing emergency situations.