The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, received the citizens Ahmed Nasser Al-Anzi, Hamoud Musamah Al-Anzi, and Mubarak Farih Al-Anzi in recognition of their humanitarian stance in rescuing 4 Chinese engineers during the floods that hit the Al-Shamli governorate southwest of the region yesterday (Sunday), in an incident that garnered widespread attention within the Saudi community in recent hours.

The reception by the Prince of Hail came as an extension of the interest that the event received, following the circulation of photos and videos of the rescue operation, which represented an honorable model of the nobility of the region's youth and the spirit of initiative that emerged amid the harsh weather conditions.

During the reception, young Ahmed Nasser Al-Anzi expressed his appreciation for the Prince's gesture, affirming that what they did was "a natural duty that any young man from the region would offer," and that the support of the people of Al-Shamli and Hail is "a deep-rooted value where action precedes words."

The young men expressed their gratitude to the Prince for this honor, pointing out that his continuous support for the youth of Hail enhances their positive presence and motivates them to take initiative in such situations.

The Prince of Hail praised the actions of the three young men, commending the spirit of courage and responsibility that emerged in this event, and affirming that these humanitarian models reflect the values of Saudi society and the character of its youth in facing emergency situations.