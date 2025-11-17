استقبل أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز المواطنين أحمد ناصر العنزي، وحمود مسامح العنزي، ومبارك فريح العنزي نظير موقفهم الإنساني في إنقاذ 4 مهندسين صينيين خلال السيول التي ضربت محافظة الشملي جنوب غرب المنطقة أمس (الأحد)، في حادثة لاقت تفاعلاً واسعاً داخل المجتمع السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية.

وجاء استقبال أمير منطقة حائل امتداداً للاهتمام الذي حظي به الحدث، بعد تداول صور وفيديوهات عملية الإنقاذ، وما شكّلته من نموذج مشرف لمروءة شباب المنطقة، وروح المبادرة التي ظهرت وسط الظروف الجوية القاسية.

وخلال الاستقبال، عبّر الشاب أحمد ناصر العنزي عن تقديره لالتفاتة أمير المنطقة، مؤكداً أن ما قاموا به «واجب فطري يقدّمه أي شاب من أبناء المنطقة»، وأن فزعة أهالي الشملي وحائل «قيمة راسخة يتقدم فيها الفعل قبل القول».

ورفع الشباب شكرهم لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، مشيرين إلى أن دعمه المتواصل لشباب حائل يعزّز حضورهم الإيجابي ويحفّزهم على المبادرة في مثل هذه المواقف.

وثمّن أمير منطقة حائل ما قام به الشباب الثلاثة، مشيداً بروح الشجاعة والمسؤولية التي برزت في هذا الحدث، ومؤكداً أن هذه النماذج الإنسانية تعبّر عن قيم المجتمع السعودي ومعدن أبنائه في مواجهة المواقف الطارئة.