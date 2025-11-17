استقبل مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، بمكتبه في الرئاسة بالرياض اليوم (الإثنين)، وزير الحج والعمرة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة، ونائب وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور عبدالفتاح بن سليمان مشاط، وعددًا من وكلاء الوزارة والهيئة العامة.

وهنأه وزير الحج و العمرة بالثقة الملكية بتعيينه مفتيًا عامًا للمملكة ورئيسًا لهيئة كبار العلماء والبحوث العلمية والإفتاء، سائلًا الله تعالى له مزيدًا من التوفيق والسداد لخدمة الدين والوطن والمسلمين.

وأثنى المفتي العام على الجهود الكبيرة التي تقوم بها وزارة الحج والعمرة والهيئة العامة لشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي في خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين وزائري مسجد النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، منوهًا بحرص القيادة الرشيدة على كل ما ييسر لقاصدي الحرمين الشريفين أداء مناسكهم بطمأنينة وسكينة.

حضر الاستقبال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف العام على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد.