The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the Scientific Research and Ifta Authority, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah al-Fawzan, received today (Monday) in his office at the presidency in Riyadh, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdul Fattah bin Suleiman Mashat, along with a number of ministry and authority officials.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah congratulated him on the royal trust in appointing him as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Scientific Research and Ifta Authority, asking Allah Almighty to grant him further success and guidance in serving the religion, the homeland, and the Muslims.

The Grand Mufti praised the significant efforts made by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque in serving the pilgrims and visitors of the Prophet Muhammad's Mosque (peace be upon him), highlighting the leadership's commitment to facilitating the performance of rituals for those heading to the Two Holy Mosques with tranquility and peace.

The reception was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, the Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, and the Supervisor of the Grand Mufti's Office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad al-Majed.