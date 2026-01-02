جاء تفوق مركز بيانات سدايا «هيكساجون» على مراكز البيانات العالمية نتيجة خيار استراتيجي قاده الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، يقوم على بناء سيادة رقمية مكتملة، تنتقل فيها المملكة إلى امتلاك البنية التحتية للبيانات وإدارتها ضمن إطار وطني موحد، يرتبط مباشرة بالأمن والحوكمة وصناعة القرار.

ومنذ تولي ولي العهد رئاسة مجلس إدارة الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، اتجهت السياسات التقنية نحو إنشاء أصول رقمية حكومية طويلة الأمد، تتعامل مع البيانات بوصفها ركيزة اقتصادية وسيادية في آنٍ واحد، وتؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من الاستقلال الرقمي.

اختيار إنشاء مركز بيانات حكومي بتصنيف Tier IV يعكس توجهاً نحو أعلى مستويات الاعتمادية التشغيلية عالمياً، مع جاهزية تصل إلى 99.995%، وقدرة على تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة دون التأثير على استمرارية الخدمة. هذا المستوى يتجاوز النموذج السائد في غالبية مراكز البيانات الأمريكية التجارية، التي تعمل ضمن تصنيفات Tier III أو Tier III+، وتعتمد على تشغيل متعدد العملاء تحكمه اعتبارات السوق أكثر من متطلبات السيادة. ويمنح هذا التفوق التشغيلي «هيكساجون» قدرة عالية على تشغيل الأنظمة الحكومية الحساسة ضمن بيئة مستقرة ومصممة لإدارة المخاطر قبل وقوعها.

القدرة الاستيعابية البالغة 480 ميغاواط تمثل حجر الأساس لاقتصاد بيانات متكامل، يتجاوز التخزين إلى تشغيل الذكاء الاصطناعي، والحوسبة عالية الأداء، وتحليل البيانات الوطنية واسعة النطاق. هذه القدرة تفوق المتوسط السائد في المراكز الأمريكية الفردية، التي تراوح غالباً بين 100 و250 ميغاواط، وتعكس استعداداً لتشغيل نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي وطنية كثيفة الاستهلاك للطاقة ضمن بيئة مملوكة للدولة وتحت إشرافها المباشر.

اقتصادياً، يُقاس مركز البيانات السيادي بسلسلة القيمة التي يولدها على مدى عمره التشغيلي. ووفق متوسطات عالمية لتكلفة مراكز البيانات من فئة Tier IV، تراوح تكلفة إنشاء الميغاواط الواحد بين 7 و12 مليون دولار، ما يضع القيمة التقديرية للاستثمار الرأسمالي لمركز «هيكساجون» بين 3.3 و5.7 مليار دولار، أي ما يعادل 12.5 إلى 21.4 مليار ريال سعودي. وعلى مستوى التشغيل، يولد كل ميغاواط ما بين 1.5 و2.5 مليون دولار سنوياً من النشاط الاقتصادي المرتبط بالطاقة والتشغيل والصيانة والخدمات الرقمية والأمن السيبراني، ما يرفع الاقتصاد التشغيلي السنوي المتوقع إلى ما بين 720 مليون و1.2 مليار دولار.

وتتجاوز القيمة المضافة هذه الأرقام عبر أثر غير مباشر يشمل رفع كفاءة القرار الحكومي، تقليص الهدر التشغيلي في الخدمات العامة، تمكين اقتصاد الذكاء الاصطناعي الوطني، توطين سلاسل تقنية عالية القيمة، وتقليل الاعتماد على خدمات سحابية خارجية. وتشير تقديرات اقتصادية دولية إلى أن كل دولار يُستثمر في بنية بيانات سيادية يولد ما بين 2 و4 دولارات قيمة مضافة خلال 10 سنوات، ما يضع الأثر التراكمي المتوقع لـ «هيكساجون» عند مستويات تتجاوز 40 إلى 60 مليار ريال على المدى المتوسط.

يمثل مشروع «هيكساجون» ترجمة عملية لرؤية ولي العهد في إعادة تعريف مفهوم القوة عبر امتلاك البنية الرقمية، وتوطين تشغيل البيانات، وربط الذكاء الاصطناعي بالاقتصاد والحوكمة والأمن الوطني، ليغدو المركز أحد أبرز الأصول السيادية الرقمية في المنطقة ونموذجاً متقدماً في خريطة الاقتصاد العالمي للبيانات.