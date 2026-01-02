The superiority of the Sdaia "Hexagon" data center over global data centers is the result of a strategic choice led by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, aimed at building a complete digital sovereignty, where the Kingdom transitions to owning and managing data infrastructure within a unified national framework, directly linked to security, governance, and decision-making.

Since the Crown Prince took over as Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (Sdaia), technical policies have focused on creating long-term government digital assets that treat data as both an economic and sovereign pillar, establishing a new phase of digital independence.

The choice to establish a government data center classified as Tier IV reflects a trend towards the highest levels of operational reliability globally, with readiness reaching 99.995%, and the ability to perform maintenance without affecting service continuity. This level surpasses the prevailing model in most commercial American data centers, which operate within Tier III or Tier III+ classifications and rely on multi-tenant operations governed more by market considerations than sovereignty requirements. This operational superiority grants "Hexagon" a high capacity to operate sensitive government systems within a stable environment designed to manage risks before they occur.

The capacity of 480 megawatts represents the cornerstone of an integrated data economy, extending beyond storage to include artificial intelligence operations, high-performance computing, and large-scale national data analysis. This capacity exceeds the average found in individual American centers, which often range between 100 and 250 megawatts, reflecting readiness to operate energy-intensive national artificial intelligence models within a state-owned environment under direct supervision.

Economically, the sovereign data center is measured by the value chain it generates over its operational lifetime. According to global averages for Tier IV data center costs, the cost of establishing one megawatt ranges between $7 million and $12 million, placing the estimated capital investment value for the "Hexagon" center between $3.3 billion and $5.7 billion, equivalent to 12.5 to 21.4 billion Saudi Riyals. At the operational level, each megawatt generates between $1.5 million and $2.5 million annually from economic activities related to energy, operations, maintenance, digital services, and cybersecurity, raising the expected annual operational economy to between $720 million and $1.2 billion.

This added value surpasses these figures through an indirect impact that includes enhancing government decision-making efficiency, reducing operational waste in public services, enabling the national artificial intelligence economy, localizing high-value technology chains, and reducing reliance on external cloud services. International economic estimates indicate that every dollar invested in sovereign data infrastructure generates between $2 and $4 in added value over 10 years, placing the expected cumulative impact of "Hexagon" at levels exceeding 40 to 60 billion Riyals in the medium term.

The "Hexagon" project represents a practical translation of the Crown Prince's vision to redefine the concept of power through owning digital infrastructure, localizing data operations, and linking artificial intelligence with the economy, governance, and national security, making the center one of the most prominent digital sovereign assets in the region and an advanced model in the global data economy map.