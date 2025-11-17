وصلت، أمس (الأحد)، أول شحنة من المنحة المقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية لقطاع الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، إذ رست ناقلة بالبترول الخام السعودي في ميناء بانياس محملة بنحو 650 ألف برميل، تمثل الدفعة الأولى من المنحة البالغ حجمها الإجمالي 1.650مليون برميل من البترول الخام.
ويأتي تسليم هذه الشحنة للجانب السوري إنفاذاً للتوجيهات الكريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.
وكانت المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة في الصندوق السعودي للتنمية، والجمهورية العربية السورية، ممثلة في وزارة الطاقة السورية، قد وقعتا في 11 سبتمبر الماضي، اتفاقية تقديم المنحة التي يتم تنفيذها ومتابعتها بإشراف وزارة الطاقة في المملكة؛ للإسهام في تعزيز تشغيل المصافي السورية وتحقيق الاستدامة التشغيلية والمالية، لدعم تنمية الاقتصاد ومواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية في سورية، وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية فيها من النمو، ودعم الجهود الوطنية والدولية في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة.
وتعكس المنحة جهود المملكة للإسهام في تحسين الظروف المعيشية للشعب السوري الشقيق انطلاقاً من العلاقات الوثيقة بين البلدين.
Yesterday, the first shipment of the grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the energy sector in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived, as a tanker carrying Saudi crude oil docked at the Baniyas port loaded with about 650,000 barrels, representing the first installment of the grant, which totals 1.650 million barrels of crude oil.
This shipment is delivered to the Syrian side in implementation of the generous directives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by the Syrian Ministry of Energy, signed an agreement for the grant on September 11th, which is being implemented and monitored under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom; to contribute to enhancing the operation of Syrian refineries and achieving operational and financial sustainability, to support economic development and address economic challenges in Syria, enable vital sectors to grow, and support national and international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.
The grant reflects the Kingdom's efforts to contribute to improving the living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people, stemming from the close relations between the two countries.