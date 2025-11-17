Yesterday, the first shipment of the grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the energy sector in the Syrian Arab Republic arrived, as a tanker carrying Saudi crude oil docked at the Baniyas port loaded with about 650,000 barrels, representing the first installment of the grant, which totals 1.650 million barrels of crude oil.

This shipment is delivered to the Syrian side in implementation of the generous directives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Fund for Development, and the Syrian Arab Republic, represented by the Syrian Ministry of Energy, signed an agreement for the grant on September 11th, which is being implemented and monitored under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom; to contribute to enhancing the operation of Syrian refineries and achieving operational and financial sustainability, to support economic development and address economic challenges in Syria, enable vital sectors to grow, and support national and international efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The grant reflects the Kingdom's efforts to contribute to improving the living conditions of the brotherly Syrian people, stemming from the close relations between the two countries.