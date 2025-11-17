وصلت، أمس (الأحد)، أول شحنة من المنحة المقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية لقطاع الطاقة في الجمهورية العربية السورية، إذ رست ناقلة بالبترول الخام السعودي في ميناء بانياس محملة بنحو 650 ألف برميل، تمثل الدفعة الأولى من المنحة البالغ حجمها الإجمالي 1.650مليون برميل من البترول الخام.

ويأتي تسليم هذه الشحنة للجانب السوري إنفاذاً للتوجيهات الكريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.

وكانت المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة في الصندوق السعودي للتنمية، والجمهورية العربية السورية، ممثلة في وزارة الطاقة السورية، قد وقعتا في 11 سبتمبر الماضي، اتفاقية تقديم المنحة التي يتم تنفيذها ومتابعتها بإشراف وزارة الطاقة في المملكة؛ للإسهام في تعزيز تشغيل المصافي السورية وتحقيق الاستدامة التشغيلية والمالية، لدعم تنمية الاقتصاد ومواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية في سورية، وتمكين القطاعات الحيوية فيها من النمو، ودعم الجهود الوطنية والدولية في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة.

وتعكس المنحة جهود المملكة للإسهام في تحسين الظروف المعيشية للشعب السوري الشقيق انطلاقاً من العلاقات الوثيقة بين البلدين.