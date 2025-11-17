روى الشاب أحمد ناصر غانم العنزي من محافظة الشملي جنوب غرب منطقة حائل، تفاصيل عملية إنقاذ أربعة مهندسين صينيين احتجزتهم السيول أثناء الأمطار الغزيرة التي شهدتها المنطقة أمس، مؤكداً أن الموقف كان «عفوياً وفطرياً» وأن ما جرى «ليس بطولة، بل واجب يقدمه أي شاب من أبناء المنطقة».

يقول أحمد لـ«عكاظ» إنه كان برفقة صديقيه حمود العنزي ومبارك الجعفري في طريقهم عبر أحد الأودية القريبة من الشملي، قبل أن يلمحوا مركبة عالقة تتوسط مجرى السيل، تتحرك بفعل قوة المياه، وبداخلها مجموعة من الصينيين في حالة ارتباك وخوف. ويضيف: «وقفت السيارة قدامنا وكأنها تطلب النجدة. لحظتها ما حسبناها كثير.. الماء يرتفع والناس محاصرين، فكان لازم نتصرف».

ويتابع أحمد: «نزلنا الثلاثة مع بعض.. حمود كان أقرب للمركبة وبدأ يثبت نفسه على الصخور، وأنا ومبارك كنا نؤمن طريق الرجعة ونحاول نوصلهم خطوة بخطوة». ويؤكد أن قوة المياه جعلت الوصول إلى المركبة يحتاج إلى توازن وشجاعة: «لكننا كنا نشتغل كفريق واحد.. كل واحد يعرف دوره بدون ما نتكلم كثير».

ويكشف أحمد أن لحظة فتح باب المركبة كانت الأصعب: «كانوا متجمدين من الخوف، والماء يضرب بقوة.. بدأنا نطلعهم واحد واحد ونوجههم للنقطة المرتفعة اللي جهزها مبارك». ويضيف أن العملية استغرقت دقائق قليلة لكنها بدت طويلة، وأن تعاون الشباب الثلاثة ساعد في إخراج الجميع بأمان.

ويشير أحمد إلى أن المهندسين الصينيين أبدوا امتناناً كبيراً بعد عملية الإنقاذ، وأن أحدهم قال إنهم لم يتوقعوا تدخلاً بهذه السرعة وسط الظروف القاسية. ويعلق: «قلنا لهم هذا واجبنا.. الإنسان أولاً، وهذي فزعة أهل الشملي وأهل حائل كلها».

ويختم حديثه قائلاً: «ما سويناه هو صورة بسيطة من معدن الشباب السعودي.. وقت الخطر الكل يصير أخوك، والواجب يصير فعل قبل كلمة».