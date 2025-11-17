Young Ahmed Nasser Ghanem Al-Anzi from Al-Shamli province, southwest of the Hail region, narrated the details of the rescue operation of four Chinese engineers who were trapped by the floods during the heavy rains that the area experienced yesterday, confirming that the situation was "spontaneous and instinctive" and that what happened "is not heroism, but a duty that any young person from the region would perform."

Ahmed tells “Okaz” that he was with his friends Hamoud Al-Anzi and Mubarak Al-Jaafari on their way through one of the valleys near Al-Shamli when they spotted a stranded vehicle in the middle of the flood's path, moving due to the force of the water, with a group of Chinese individuals inside in a state of confusion and fear. He adds: "The car stood in front of us as if it were asking for help. At that moment, we didn’t think much... the water was rising and people were trapped, so we had to act."

Ahmed continues: "The three of us got down together... Hamoud was closer to the vehicle and began to secure himself on the rocks, while Mubarak and I were securing the way back and trying to guide them step by step." He emphasizes that the strength of the water made reaching the vehicle require balance and courage: "But we were working as one team... each one knew his role without needing to talk much."

Ahmed reveals that the moment they opened the vehicle's door was the hardest: "They were frozen with fear, and the water was hitting hard... we started to get them out one by one and directed them to the elevated point that Mubarak had prepared." He adds that the operation took only a few minutes but felt long, and that the cooperation of the three young men helped get everyone out safely.

Ahmed points out that the Chinese engineers expressed great gratitude after the rescue operation, and that one of them said they did not expect such a quick intervention in the harsh conditions. He comments: "We told them this is our duty... humanity first, and this is the support of the people of Al-Shamli and all of Hail."

He concludes his remarks by saying: "What we did is a simple reflection of the character of Saudi youth... in times of danger, everyone becomes your brother, and duty becomes action before words."