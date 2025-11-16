تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز رسالة خطية من الرئيس لي جاي ميونغ رئيس جمهورية كوريا، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلم الرسالة وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، رئيس المكتب الرئاسي الكوري المبعوث الخاص لرئيس جمهورية كوريا كانغ هون سيك.

كما جرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة عدد من القضايا والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.