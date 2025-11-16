Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a written message from President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea, concerning the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, of the Korean Presidential Office's special envoy, Kang Hoon-sik.

During the reception, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and a number of issues and topics of mutual interest were discussed.