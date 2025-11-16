The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired today (Sunday) a meeting of the governors of the provinces at the Emirate's office, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Emirate's undersecretary, assistant undersecretaries, security directors, and provincial governors.

The Prince of the Eastern Province reviewed the developmental performance reports from the participating security agencies and provincial governors, which included indicators regarding the workflow and the level of achievement in various sectors.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, pays great attention to the needs of citizens and everyone residing in the Kingdom, aiming to enhance the quality of life and promote comprehensive development.

The Prince of the Eastern Province directed that attention be given to serving citizens and residents, meeting their needs, and completing their transactions as quickly as possible without delay, stressing the importance of continuous monitoring of the needs of the population in each province, ensuring the implementation of projects according to the highest quality standards in partnership with relevant authorities, and highlighting the importance of field visits to assess the needs of the provinces, monitoring the progress of projects, preparing early for the rainy season, and taking all necessary measures and precautions to ensure everyone's safety.

The meeting discussed the reports presented by security and service agencies, which included indicators regarding the services provided and the needs of the provinces, in addition to monitoring the progress of developmental projects in various cities and provinces of the region.

The Prince of the Eastern Province thanked the governors whose terms have ended and welcomed the newly appointed governors, wishing them success in their work assignments.