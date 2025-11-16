ترأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بديوان الإمارة اليوم (الأحد)، اجتماع محافظي المحافظات، بحضور نائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووكيل الإمارة والوكلاء المساعدين ومديري الجهات الأمنية ومحافظي المحافظات.

واطلع أمير المنطقة الشرقية على تقارير الأداء التنموي من الجهات الأمنية المشاركة ومحافظي المحافظات، وما تضمنته من مؤشرات حول سير العمل ومستوى الإنجاز في مختلف القطاعات.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تولي احتياجات المواطنين وكل من يقيم على أرض المملكة عنايةً واهتماماً بالغين، للارتقاء بجودة الحياة وتعزيز التنمية الشاملة.

ووجّه أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالاهتمام بخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين وتلبية احتياجاتهم، وإنجاز معاملاتهم في أسرع وقت دون تأخير، مشدداً على أهمية المتابعة المستمرة لاحتياجات السكان في كل محافظة، وضمان تنفيذ المشاريع وفق أعلى معايير الجودة وبالشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، مع التأكيد على أهمية الوقوف ميدانياً على احتياجات المحافظات، ومتابعة سير المشاريع، والاستعداد المبكر لموسم الأمطار، واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات والاحتياطات اللازمة لضمان سلامة الجميع.

وناقش الاجتماع التقارير المعروضة من الجهات الأمنية والخدمية، وما تضمنته من مؤشرات حول الخدمات المقدمة واحتياجات المحافظات، إلى جانب متابعة تقدم المشاريع التنموية في مختلف مدن ومحافظات المنطقة.

وشكر أمير المنطقة المحافظين الذين انتهت فترة تكليفهم، ورحّب أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالمكلفين حديثاً، متمنياً لهم التوفيق في مهمات عملهم.