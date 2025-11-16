The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in the Tuwaiq Nature Reserve. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in forests and national parks is a fine of up to 3,000 riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability for the reporter.