يبدأ ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، زيارة عمل للولايات المتحدة، يستهلها باستقبال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب له في البيت الأبيض بعد غد (الثلاثاء). ويبدأ الرئيس وضيفه الكبير محادثاتهما في المكتب البيضاوي، ويتخللها غداء عمل. وتوقعت (بلومبيرغ) أن يستقبل ترمب ولي العهد السعودي، بحفاوة كبيرة. وأضافت أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، يأمل بمغادرة الولايات المتحدة في ختام زيارته بالتوصل إلى اتفاقات تزيد عُمق العلاقات المتجذرة بين أكبر اقتصاد في العالم وأكبر مُصدِّرٍ للنفط في العالم.

وسبقت وصول ولي العهد إلى العاصمة الأمريكية محادثات مُضنية بين المسؤولين الأمريكيين والسعوديين، لترتيب الصيغة النهائية للاتفاقات المرتقبة، خصوصاً إبرام اتفاق دفاع مشترك، وآخر لمساعدة المملكة في برنامجها النووي السلمي، وصفقة لبيع المملكة 48 مقاتلة من طراز «إف-35».

وتتواصل فعاليات زيارة ولي العهد الأربعاء بمؤتمر للاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي، يتوقع أن يحضره كبار أقطاب وول ستريت ووادي السيليكون من رؤساء كبريات شركات التكنولوجيا. ونقلت (بلومبيرغ) عن أستاذ دراسات الشرق الأدنى بجامعة برنستاون البروفسور بيرنارد هيكل، أن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تهدف لإقامة شراكة أقوى لوضع الأساس لشرق أوسط جديد.

وقالت (أسوشيتد برس): إن حفلة استقبال كبيرة ستقام لولي العهد في الحديقة الجنوبية، لحظة وصوله إلى البيت الأبيض. ونقلت عن مسؤول في البيت الأبيض قوله إنه بعد حفلة الاستقبال الرسمي سيستقبل ترمب ضيفه الكبير في الجناح الجنوبي من البيت الأبيض لتقديم التحية اللائقة بولي العهد السعودي. وبعد ذلك سيعقد الرئيس الأمريكي والأمير محمد بن سلمان اجتماعاً في المكتب البيضاوي. ثم ينتقلان إلى غرفة اجتماعات مجلس الوزراء لتوقيع اتفاقات، وتناول غداء عمل في مأدبة يقيمها ترمب لضيفه.

وقال المسؤول الأمريكي إن الاتفاقات التي سيتم توقيعها اقتصادية ودفاعية. وفي مساء الثلاثاء، يحضر ولي العهد السعودي، مأدبة عشاء في «الغرفة الشرقية» بالبيت الأبيض؛ خططتها وتستضيفه فيها السيدة الأمريكية الأولى ميلانيا ترمب، وذكر المسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن اليوم الثاني لزيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، سيشهد انعقاد مؤتمر الاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي في مركز الرئيس الراحل جون كينيدي بواشنطن. وأضاف أنه لم يتأكد بعد إن كان ترمب سيحضر المؤتمر، الذي سيتداعى إليه كبار رجال المال والأعمال الأمريكيين. لكنه قال: إن احتمالات حضور ترمب كبيرة.

وقال الرئيس ترمب للصحفيين على متن طائرته الرئاسية الجمعة: إنه يدرس الموافقة على طلب المملكة العربية السعودية شراء مقاتلات من طراز «إف-35». وسُئل ترمب على متن طائرة سلاح الجو رقم 1 عن طبيعة محادثاته المرتقبة مع ولي عهد السعودية، فقال: «إنه أكثر من مجرد اجتماع روتيني. إننا نقوم بتكريم المملكة العربية السعودية على دورها المتنفذ في الاستقرار الإقليمي». وأضاف ترمب: إن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان ستشمل اتفاقات اقتصادية ودفاعية. وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن التعاون بين البلدين سيتم توسيع نطاقه، فيما يتفاوض الطرفان على اتفاقات جديدة.

ورجحت (بلومبيرغ) أن يحصل ولي العهد، على أمر تنفيذي من الرئيس الأمريكي يمنح المملكة العربية السعودية الضمانات الأمنية المطلوبة، لمواجهة أي عدوان قد يستهدفها. ونقلت عن مدير الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في مجموعة يوراسيا فراس مقصد، قوله: إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان يرى الدفاع المشترك حاجة حيوية لرؤية السعودية 2030، التي تنطوي على تحولات كبيرة ستفتح المملكة أمام الاستثمارات الأجنبية. وقال مقصد إن الحاجة إلى اتفاق الدفاع المشترك تعاظمت إثر حرب الـ12 يوماً بين إسرائيل وإيران، وفي أعقاب الغارة التي شنتها إسرائيل على العاصمة القطرية الدوحة في سبتمبر الماضي. وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو قال للصحفيين الأربعاء في كندا أثناء حضوره اجتماعات الدول السبع الصناعية الكبرى: إن المناقشات بين الأمريكيين والسعوديين لا تزال متواصلة. وزاد: «سيكون لدينا بعض الاتفاقات الجيدة التي سنوقعها معهم (السعوديين). فقد تم إحراز قدر كبير من التقدم منذ زيارة ترمب للمملكة في منتصف مايو الماضي».

وأشارت (بلومبيرغ) إلى أن السعودية ترغب في شراء مقاتلات «إف-35»؛ التي تعمل بتكنولوجيا الاستخفاء (ستيلث). وذكرت أن ثمة إشارات إلى أن الرئيس ترمب راغب في السماح للرياض بشراء هذه النفاثات الحديثة، ومن القضايا الأخرى أن السعودية عاقدة العزم على استيراد شرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة من شركات أمريكية. وأشارت (بلومبيرغ) إلى أن البلدين يبحثان التوصل إلى ترتيبات أمنية تضمن عدم تسرب تلك الشرائح لأي جهة ثالثة.

وتوقعت أن يبحث ترمب وولي العهد، تنفيذ خطة ترمب لإحلال السلام في قطاع غزة. ويشار إلى أن العلاقة المتجذرة بين ترمب والأمير محمد بن سلمان، تتجسد في تصريح الرئيس الأمريكي أثناء زيارته للعاصمة السعودية الرياض في مايو الماضي، بأنه من بين جميع حلفاء الولايات المتحدة في أرجاء العالم لا يوجد من هو أقوى من ولي العهد السعودي. وذكرت مجلة (نيوزويك) الأمريكية أمس (السبت) أن الولايات المتحدة تعتبر السعودية شريكاً يمكن الاعتماد عليه في منطقة تتسم بالضبابية.

وقال السفير الأمريكي السابق لدى السعودية مايكل راتني: إن السعودية تبحث عن اتفاق دفاع مشترك أقرب إلى الديمومة، بحيث يظل صامداً بعد انتهاء ولاية الرئيس ترمب. وأضاف السفير السابق راتني: إن السعودية تريد ضمانات أكيدة بأن الولايات المتحدة ستكون شريكاً مخلصاً للمملكة في مسعاها الرامي إلى الاستثمار في برنامجها الخاص بالذكاء الاصطناعي.