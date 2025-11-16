Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman begins a working visit to the United States, starting with a reception by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House the day after tomorrow (Tuesday). The president and his distinguished guest will begin their discussions in the Oval Office, which will include a working lunch. Bloomberg predicted that Trump would warmly welcome the Saudi Crown Prince. It added that Prince Mohammed bin Salman hopes to leave the United States at the end of his visit with agreements that deepen the rooted relations between the world's largest economy and the largest oil exporter.

The arrival of the Crown Prince in the U.S. capital was preceded by arduous talks between American and Saudi officials to finalize the expected agreements, particularly a joint defense agreement, another to assist the Kingdom in its peaceful nuclear program, and a deal to sell the Kingdom 48 F-35 fighter jets.

The activities of the Crown Prince's visit will continue on Wednesday with a U.S.-Saudi investment conference, expected to be attended by major Wall Street and Silicon Valley figures from leading technology companies. Bloomberg quoted Professor Bernard Haykel, an expert on Middle Eastern studies at Princeton University, stating that Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit aims to establish a stronger partnership to lay the groundwork for a new Middle East.

According to the Associated Press, a large reception will be held for the Crown Prince in the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House. It quoted a White House official saying that after the official reception, Trump will welcome his distinguished guest in the South Wing of the White House to extend the appropriate greetings to the Saudi Crown Prince. Following that, the U.S. president and Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold a meeting in the Oval Office. They will then move to the Cabinet Room to sign agreements and have a working lunch at a banquet hosted by Trump for his guest.

The U.S. official stated that the agreements to be signed are economic and defense-related. On Tuesday evening, the Saudi Crown Prince will attend a dinner in the "East Room" of the White House, planned and hosted by First Lady Melania Trump. The White House official mentioned that the second day of Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit will witness the holding of the U.S.-Saudi investment conference at the late President John F. Kennedy Center in Washington. He added that it has not yet been confirmed whether Trump will attend the conference, which will attract major American business and finance figures. However, he said that the chances of Trump attending are high.

President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday that he is considering approving Saudi Arabia's request to purchase F-35 fighter jets. When asked about the nature of his upcoming discussions with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said, "It's more than just a routine meeting. We are honoring Saudi Arabia for its influential role in regional stability." Trump added that Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit will include economic and defense agreements. The U.S. president indicated that cooperation between the two countries will be expanded as both sides negotiate new agreements.

Bloomberg speculated that the Crown Prince would receive an executive order from the U.S. president granting Saudi Arabia the necessary security guarantees to face any aggression that may target it. It quoted the director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Eurasia Group, Faras Maqsud, stating that Prince Mohammed bin Salman views joint defense as a vital need for Saudi Vision 2030, which entails significant transformations that will open the Kingdom to foreign investments. Maqsud noted that the need for a joint defense agreement has intensified following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran and after the Israeli raid on the Qatari capital, Doha, last September. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Canada on Wednesday while attending the G7 meetings that discussions between Americans and Saudis are still ongoing. He added, "We will have some good agreements that we will sign with them (the Saudis). A significant amount of progress has been made since Trump's visit to the Kingdom in mid-May."

Bloomberg pointed out that Saudi Arabia is interested in purchasing F-35 fighter jets, which operate with stealth technology. It mentioned that there are indications that President Trump is inclined to allow Riyadh to purchase these modern jets, and among other issues, Saudi Arabia is determined to import advanced artificial intelligence chips from American companies. Bloomberg noted that the two countries are seeking to reach security arrangements that ensure those chips do not leak to any third party.

It is expected that Trump and the Crown Prince will discuss implementing Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip. It is noted that the rooted relationship between Trump and Prince Mohammed bin Salman was exemplified in the U.S. president's statement during his visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, last May, that among all U.S. allies around the world, there is no one stronger than the Saudi Crown Prince. The American magazine Newsweek reported yesterday (Saturday) that the United States considers Saudi Arabia a reliable partner in a region characterized by uncertainty.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney stated that Saudi Arabia is seeking a joint defense agreement that is closer to permanence, so that it remains resilient after Trump's presidency ends. The former ambassador Ratney added that Saudi Arabia wants firm guarantees that the United States will be a loyal partner to the Kingdom in its pursuit of investment in its artificial intelligence program.