أكد وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق اليمني المهندس سالم محمد الحريزي، أن الشراكة السعودية اليمنية إستراتيجية متجددة، وتمثل نموذجًا للأخوة الصادقة والتعاون البناء في سبيل مستقبلٍ أكثر استقرارًا ونماءً للمنطقة بأسرها. وقال في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، بأنهم ينتظرون بدء تنفيذ المشروع الإستراتيجي في العاصمة عدن للخط البحري والمعروف باسم خط الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي يمثل إضافة كبيرة لشبكة الطرق في العاصمة ويربط مديريات العاصمة فيما بينها، وكذا يسهل الوصول للموانئ البحرية. مشيراً إلى جهود البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في تنفيذ كثير من مشاريع الطرق الإستراتيجية. وتحدث وزير الأشغال العامة والطرق اليمني عن عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:


العلاقات الأخوية


** حدثنا عن العلاقات التاريخية بين السعودية واليمن؟


* العلاقات بين السعودية واليمن ليست مجرد علاقات جوار، بل هي روابط تاريخية وأخوية ضاربة في عمق التاريخ، تستند إلى وحدة الدين واللغة والمصير المشترك. وقد شكّلت السعودية عبر تاريخها الحافل سندًا قويًا لليمن، وقفت إلى جانبه في مختلف المراحل، وقدّمت الدعم السخي في ميادين التنمية والإغاثة وإعادة الإعمار.


ونحن في اليمن ننظر إلى المملكة قيادةً وحكومةً وشعبًا بكل تقدير وامتنان، لما تبذله من جهود صادقة في دعم اليمن واستقراره وتنميته، ولما تمثله من عمقٍ إستراتيجي وركيزةٍ أساسية لأمن المنطقة وازدهارها. ولا يسعني في هذا المقام إلا أن أعبّر عن خالص الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على مواقفهما الأخوية والثابتة تجاه اليمن، والتي ستظل محل تقدير واعتزاز لكل يمني.


وفي إطار عملنا بوزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق، نثمّن عاليًا أوجه التعاون القائمة مع السعودية في مشاريع البنية التحتية والتنمية، ونتطلع إلى تعزيزها بما يواكب تطلعات قيادتي البلدين ويخدم المصالح المشتركة للشعبين الشقيقين. إننا نؤمن بأن الشراكة اليمنية – السعودية هي شراكة إستراتيجية متجددة، تمثل نموذجًا للأخوة الصادقة والتعاون البناء في سبيل مستقبلٍ أكثر استقرارًا ونماءً للمنطقة بأسرها.


واجهنا مصاعب


** تحديات ومصاعب كبيرة واجهتكم في إعادة تأهيل الطرق.. ما هي، وكيف تغلبتم عليها؟.


* نعم، لا شك أن قطاع الطرق في اليمن واجه تحديات كبيرة خلال السنوات الماضية، خصوصًا في ما يتعلق بإعادة تأهيل شبكة الطرق الرئيسية التي تربط المحافظات ببعضها ومنها ما يربطنا بدول الجوار، والتي تمتد لأكثر من 16 ألف كيلومتر. فقد أدت الأوضاع المناخية الصعبة خلال الأعوام الأخيرة إلى تدهور أجزاء واسعة من هذه الشبكة، كما ساهمت ظروف الحرب في إغلاق العديد من الطرق الحيوية بسبب الحصار والدمار الذي خلّفته جماعة الحوثي في عدد من المناطق.


وقد اضطررنا وللأسف نتيجة ذلك إلى تحويل حركة تنقل المواطنين للحفاظ على أرواحهم وممتلكاتهم، وكذا النقل التجاري، وامتدادات الإغاثة والمساعدات الإنسانية إلى طرق فرعية وريفيّة غير مصمّمة لتحمّل الأحمال الثقيلة ما تسبب في تضرر تلك المسارات وتسارع اهترائها. كما أثرت الاعتداءات على المنشآت النفطية بانخفاض الإيرادات العامة لموازنة الدولة، مما انعكس سلبًا على القدرة التمويلية للبرامج الاستثمارية الخاصة بإعادة التأهيل والصيانة.


ورغم هذه التحديات الكبيرة، فإننا في وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق نواصل العمل بإصرار من أجل إعادة تأهيل الطرق الإستراتيجية وفق الأولويات الوطنية والإمكانات المتاحة، مستندين إلى دعم الأشقاء في المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، الذي أسهم في تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع الحيوية. ونحن نؤمن بأن استمرار هذا التعاون سيُسهم في تعزيز ربط المحافظات فيما بينها وسيسهل حركة النقل بما يخدم التنمية والاستقرار في البلد.


تخفيف معاناة المواطن


** كيف نجحتم في إنهاء معاناة المواطن في التنقل بين المحافظات؟


* لقد نجحنا إلى حد كبير في التخفيف من معاناة المواطنين في التنقل بين المحافظات، من خلال استغلال الموارد المتاحة والممكنة لدينا ومنها صندوق صيانة الطرق، بالإضافة إلى الدعم الكبير والمستمر من الأخوة في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بقيادة سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى اليمن محمد بن سعيد آل جابر وطاقمه المتميز. كما نثمن دعم الأشقاء في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والذي كان لهم دور مهم جميعًا في إنجاح جهودنا. ولولا هذا الدعم الكريم لما استطعنا تحقيق التقدم المطلوب في إعادة تأهيل شبكة الطرق، خصوصًا الطرق الرئيسية التي تشكّل شرايين حيوية للأمن الغذائي وحركة النقل في اليمن، والتي كما تطرقنا سابقًا تأثرت بتأثيرات التغير المناخي وما خلفته الحرب من أضرار في هذا القطاع الحيوي المهم، ونحن نضع ثقتنا دائمًا في استمرار دعم الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة والدول المانحة، لتعزيز قدراتنا على تطوير البنية التحتية وتحسين حركة المواطنين والخدمات بين المحافظات.


البرنامج السعودي


** ماذا عن التعاون في مجال الطرق بين السعودية واليمن، وما الدور الذي يلعبه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في إنشاء وإعادة تأهيل الطرق؟.


* السعودية، عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعماراليمن، قدمت دعماً كبيراً ولا زالت في قطاع الطرق والبنية التحتية في اليمن، ولعل أبرز أوجه التعاون الحيوي، المشاريع الإستراتيجية التي ساعدت في تعزيز ربط المحافظات وتسهيل حركة المواطنين، مثل مشروع هيجة العبد في محافظة تعز، الذي ساهم في كسر الحصار وربط المحافظات الجنوبية بالمحافظات الشمالية المحررة، وإعادة تأهيل خط العبر – صافر الرابط بين بلادنا والمملكة، بالإضافة إلى صيانة بعض الطرق الداخلية في عدة محافظات منها محافظتا عدن والمهرة. ونحن ننتظر بدء تنفيذ المشروع الإستراتيجي في العاصمة عدن للخط البحري والمعروف باسم خط الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والذي يمثل إضافة كبيرة لشبكة الطرق في العاصمة والذي يربط مديريات العاصمة فيما بينها، وكذا يسهل الوصول للموانئ البحرية، وهذا أيضًا يعكس حرص المملكة على دعم التنمية والبنية التحتية في البلد مع أملنا الكبير في استمرار دعم الأشقاء والدول المانحة، لما له من أثر مباشر في تحسين حياة المواطنين وتعزيز التنمية الوطنية.


طريق هيجة العبد


** ما أبرز المشاريع المنجزة والتي شكل الانتهاء منها تحديًا لكم، وما هي أهم الطرق الدولية، وهل تم استكمالها أم لا زالت ضمن خطة الوزارة؟


* من أبرز المشاريع التي نعتز بإنجازها في وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق مشروع تأهيل طريق هيجة العبد في محافظة تعز، وهو من أهم الشرايين الحيوية التي تربط المحافظات الجنوبية بالمناطق الشمالية المحررة، وقد تم تنفيذه بتمويل كريم من الأشقاء في المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن. كما تم إنجاز مشروع تأهيل طريق العبر – صافر الرابط بين اليمن والمملكة، وهو طريق إستراتيجي لتسهيل حركة التجارة والنقل بين البلدين.


ونعمل حاليًا على استكمال مشروع طريق عتق – العبر، حيث تم تنفيذ 3 مقاطع، ويتبقى مقطع واحد سيتم تنفيذه قريبًا بتوجيهات ومتابعة مباشرة من رئيس الوزراء سالم صالح بن بريك، الأمر الذي يعكس اهتمام الحكومة الكبير بقطاع الطرق. كما نفذنا مشروع الطريق الدائري في محافظة الضالع بتمويل محلي، ويُعد من المشاريع المهمة التي تسهم في تحسين البنية التحتية للمحافظة. كما لا ننسى الإشارة إلى الدعم في مجال الإسكان، إذ تم تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من مشروع إعادة تأهيل المساكن المتضررة من الحرب في مديرية المعلا بالعاصمة عدن بعدد 150 وحدة سكنية ضمن إطار مشروع «المسكن الملائم» بالتعاون مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية الموئل (UN–HABITAT)، وبدعم من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن وبشراكة مع مؤسسة الوليد الإنسانية، وهو مشروع يستهدف توفير سكن ملائم وتحسين البيئة العمرانية في المناطق الحضرية، ويتم حاليًا الإعداد لإطلاق المرحلة الثانية. هذه المشاريع تمثل نماذج حقيقية للتحدي والإصرار على العمل رغم الظروف الصعبة، وتعكس في الوقت ذاته عمق التعاون مع الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية والداعمين الدوليين، بما يسهم في تعزيز التنمية وتحسين حياة المواطنين.


تنسيق مستمر


** تشكل الطرق شريان حياة صحية وتعليمية واقتصادية واجتماعية، كيف هو مستوى التنسيق مع بقية الوزارات لتحقيق الربط بين المنشآت الحيوية؟


* تعمل وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق بالتنسيق المستمر مع الجهات المعنية وعلى رأسها وزارتا النقل والإدارة المحلية، وذلك لضمان ربط الموانئ والمطارات بشبكة طرق آمنة تسهّل الحركة التجارية وتدعم الأمن الغذائي في البلاد، كما نحرص على تنفيذ طرق تربط المناطق السكنية بالخدمات التعليمية والصحية لتسهيل تنقل المواطنين وتحسين وصولهم إلى المرافق الحيوية. ونظرًا للظروف التي تمر بها البلاد، خصوصًا بعد أن تضررت الملاحة الدولية نتيجة الحرب التي أشعلتها جماعة الحوثي، أصبحت الطرق تمثل الوسيلة الأساسية لنقل البضائع والإمدادات داخل اليمن، مما زاد من أهمية هذا القطاع.


ومن خلال التنسيق مع وزارة التخطيط والتعاون الدولي، نحرص على إيصال رسالة واضحة إلى شركاء التنمية والداعمين في اليمن بأن قطاع الطرق يُعد قطاعًا حيويًا يحتاج إلى دعم كبير، كونه مرتبطًا بالأمن الغذائي ومتأثرًا بشدة بالتغيرات المناخية. ونحن نثمّن عاليًا الدعم الكبير الذي يقدمه البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن في الوقوف بجانبنا تنفيذًا لرؤية وتوجيهات القيادة الحكيمة في السعودية حيث كان لهم دور محوري في دعم مشاريع الطرق وتعزيز البنية التحتية بما يخدم التنمية المستدامة في اليمن.


تحسين الخدمات


** كيف تُقيّم التدخلات الحكومية في إنهاء معاناة المواطن اليمني؟


* لا شك أن الحكومة تبذل جهودًا كبيرة للتخفيف من معاناة المواطن رغم التحديات المعقدة التي تمر بها البلاد. فقد عملت الحكومة، بتوجيهات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ودولة رئيس الوزراء سالم صالح بن بريك، على وضع أولويات تستهدف تحسين الخدمات الأساسية، وعلى رأسها البنية التحتية والطرق، لما لها من تأثير مباشر على حياة الناس واستقرارهم المعيشي.


ومن خلال وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق، نسعى إلى ترجمة هذه التوجيهات عبر مشاريع صيانة وتأهيل الطرق في مختلف المحافظات، وتفعيل دور صندوق صيانة الطرق لاستثمار الموارد المتاحة بأفضل شكل ممكن.


كما كان للدعم الكبير من الأشقاء في المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وكذلك من دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، والجهات المانحة، أثر بالغ في تعزيز قدرة الحكومة على تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية ساهمت في تخفيف الأعباء على المواطنين، خاصة في الجوانب المرتبطة بالنقل وتوفير السلع والخدمات.


ومع أننا ندرك حجم التحديات، إلا أن ما تحقق حتى اليوم يُعد خطوة مهمة في الطريق الصحيح، ويمثل بداية حقيقية نحو مرحلة جديدة من التعافي والتنمية المستدامة، ونحن ماضون في هذا الاتجاه بعزيمة وإصرار لخدمة المواطن وتحسين معيشته.


معايير الحوكمة


** كيف تتم مراقبة تنفيذ المشاريع الحيوية من الطرق لضمان التنفيذ الجيد بعيداً عن التلاعب والفساد؟.


* في وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق نحرص على تطبيق أعلى معايير الحوكمة والشفافية في جميع مراحل تنفيذ المشاريع، حيث نعمل وفق منظومة رقابية متكاملة تبدأ من مرحلة إعداد الدراسات والمناقصات وحتى استلام المشاريع، وذلك بالتنسيق وإشراك الجهات الرقابية منها وزارة المالية والجهاز المركزي للرقابة والمحاسبة، وبمشاركة فرق فنية وهندسية متخصصة من الوزارة والهيئات والمؤسسات التابعة لها، لضمان الالتزام بأدق وأعلى المواصفات الفنية والمعايير الدولية. ونسعى من خلال هذه الجهود إلى ترسيخ مفهوم الشفافية المؤسسية والمساءلة، بما يضمن إدارة المشاريع بكفاءة عالية، وتحقيق أفضل النتائج لصالح الوطن والمواطن.


الخطوط الرئيسية


** ما أبرز المشاريع المستقبلية؟


* تركّز خطتنا الحالية في وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق على إعادة تأهيل الخطوط الرئيسية التي تربط المحافظات المحررة بعضها ببعض، بعد أن توقفت أعمال الصيانة الدورية والتدخلات الطارئة لفترة طويلة نتيجة الأوضاع التي مرت بها البلاد. كما نولي أهمية خاصة لمشاريع السلامة المرورية وتحسين معايير الأمان على الطرق العامة.


وقد رفعنا هذه الرؤية إلى رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأخ سالم صالح بن بريك، ونعمل معه حاليًا على حشد كل الموارد المتاحة في صندوق صيانة الطرق لتنفيذ هذه الخطة الطموحة. أما أبرز المشاريع المستقبلية، فيأتي في مقدمتها مشروع خط الملك سلمان البحري في العاصمة عدن، وهو مشروع إستراتيجي يحمل اسمًا غاليًا على قلوب اليمنيين جميعًا، ويُجسّد عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين اليمن والمملكة العربية السعودية. كما نعمل على تنفيذ مشروع طريق الغيضة – منعر – سيئون الذي يُعد حلمًا لأبناء محافظتي حضرموت و المهرة، ونسعى لتوفير التمويل اللازم له وتنفيذه على مراحل.


كذلك من المشاريع المهمة استكمال جسر غرير بمحافظة حضرموت، إلى جانب التحضير لتنفيذ نفق غرير كحل هندسي إستراتيجي استنادًا إلى الدراسات التي أعدها المختصون في وحدة المشاريع الممولة دوليًا بالوزارة.


هذه المشاريع تشكل جزءًا من رؤيتنا المستقبلية لإعادة بناء شبكة طرق آمنة وحديثة تُسهم في تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية وتسهيل حركة النقل والتجارة، بما يخدم المواطن ويواكب تطلعات الحكومة نحو الاستقرار والتعافي.


وفي ختام حديثي، أؤكد أن وزارة الأشغال العامة والطرق ماضية بكل عزيمة في تطوير البنية التحتية للبلد، لتعزيز حياة المواطن وتسهيل تنقلاته، وربط كافة المحافظات بشبكة طرق آمنة ومستدامة. ونحن نثمن الدعم الكبير والمستمر من الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وكل الشركاء الدوليين، ونعوّل على تعاونهم المستمر لتحقيق أهداف التنمية والاستقرار في بلادنا.


ونحن على يقين بأن العمل المشترك والشفافية والحوكمة هي الأساس لتحقيق مشاريع ناجحة تخدم المواطن وتترك أثرًا مستدامًا للأجيال القادمة.


شاكرين استضافتكم لنا وإتاحة المجال لنا لوضع رؤيتنا والتعبير ولو بجزء بسيط عن مشاعر الشكر والعرفان تجاه الجهات المساندة لبلادنا وتساهم بشكل عظيم لاستقرارها وتنميتها.