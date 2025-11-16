The Yemeni Minister of Public Works and Roads, Engineer Salem Mohammed Al-Huraizi, confirmed that the Saudi-Yemeni partnership is a renewed strategic alliance, representing a model of sincere brotherhood and constructive cooperation for a more stable and prosperous future for the entire region. In an interview with "Okaz," he stated that they are awaiting the commencement of the strategic project in the capital, Aden, for the maritime line known as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Line, which represents a significant addition to the road network in the capital, linking the districts of the capital with each other, and facilitating access to the seaports. He pointed to the efforts of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in implementing many strategic road projects. The Yemeni Minister of Public Works and Roads discussed several important topics in the following dialogue:



Brotherly Relations



** Can you tell us about the historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen?



* The relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen are not merely neighborly ties; they are historical and brotherly bonds deeply rooted in history, based on the unity of religion, language, and common destiny. Throughout its rich history, Saudi Arabia has been a strong support for Yemen, standing by its side at various stages, providing generous support in the fields of development, relief, and reconstruction.



We in Yemen view the Kingdom, its leadership, government, and people with great appreciation and gratitude for the sincere efforts they make to support Yemen's stability and development, and for what they represent as a strategic depth and a fundamental pillar for the security and prosperity of the region. In this context, I can only express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their brotherly and steadfast positions towards Yemen, which will always be appreciated and cherished by every Yemeni.



Within the framework of our work at the Ministry of Public Works and Roads, we highly value the existing cooperation with Saudi Arabia in infrastructure and development projects, and we look forward to enhancing it in line with the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and serving the common interests of the two brotherly peoples. We believe that the Yemeni-Saudi partnership is a renewed strategic partnership, representing a model of sincere brotherhood and constructive cooperation for a more stable and prosperous future for the entire region.



We Faced Difficulties



** What significant challenges and difficulties did you face in rehabilitating the roads? How did you overcome them?



* Yes, there is no doubt that the road sector in Yemen has faced significant challenges over the past years, especially regarding the rehabilitation of the main road network that connects the provinces, including those that link us to neighboring countries, which extends over more than 16,000 kilometers. The difficult climatic conditions in recent years have led to the deterioration of large parts of this network, and the conditions of war have contributed to the closure of many vital roads due to the siege and destruction left by the Houthi group in several areas.



Unfortunately, we were forced to redirect the movement of citizens to preserve their lives and properties, as well as commercial transport, and the extensions of relief and humanitarian assistance to secondary and rural roads that were not designed to bear heavy loads, which caused damage to those routes and accelerated their deterioration. The attacks on oil facilities also affected the public revenues of the state budget, negatively impacting the financing capacity for investment programs related to rehabilitation and maintenance.



Despite these significant challenges, we at the Ministry of Public Works and Roads continue to work with determination to rehabilitate strategic roads according to national priorities and available resources, relying on the support of our brothers in the Kingdom through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, which has contributed to implementing several vital projects. We believe that the continuation of this cooperation will contribute to enhancing the connectivity between provinces and facilitate transportation, serving development and stability in the country.



Alleviating Citizens' Suffering



** How have you succeeded in alleviating the suffering of citizens in traveling between provinces?



* We have largely succeeded in alleviating the suffering of citizens in traveling between provinces by utilizing the available resources, including the Road Maintenance Fund, in addition to the significant and ongoing support from our brothers in the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, led by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, and his distinguished team. We also appreciate the support from our brothers in the United Arab Emirates, who have played an important role in the success of our efforts. Without this generous support, we would not have been able to achieve the required progress in rehabilitating the road network, especially the main roads that form vital arteries for food security and transportation in Yemen, which, as previously mentioned, have been affected by climate change and the damage caused by the war in this vital sector. We always place our trust in the continued support of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the donor countries to enhance our capabilities to develop infrastructure and improve the movement of citizens and services between provinces.



The Saudi Program



** What about the cooperation in the field of roads between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, and what role does the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen play in constructing and rehabilitating roads?



* Saudi Arabia, through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, has provided significant support and continues to do so in the road and infrastructure sector in Yemen. Perhaps the most prominent aspects of this vital cooperation are the strategic projects that have helped enhance the connectivity between provinces and facilitate the movement of citizens, such as the Heijah Al-Abd project in Taiz Governorate, which contributed to breaking the siege and linking the southern provinces with the liberated northern provinces, and the rehabilitation of the Al-Abb road – Safar linking our country with the Kingdom, in addition to the maintenance of some internal roads in several provinces, including Aden and Al-Mahra. We are awaiting the commencement of the strategic project in the capital, Aden, for the maritime line known as King Salman bin Abdulaziz Line, which represents a significant addition to the road network in the capital, linking the districts of the capital with each other, and facilitating access to the seaports. This also reflects the Kingdom's keenness to support development and infrastructure in the country, with our great hope for the continued support of our brothers and donor countries, as it has a direct impact on improving the lives of citizens and enhancing national development.



Heijah Al-Abd Road



** What are the most prominent completed projects that posed a challenge for you, and what are the most important international roads? Have they been completed or are they still part of the ministry's plan?



* Among the most prominent projects that we are proud to have completed at the Ministry of Public Works and Roads is the rehabilitation of the Heijah Al-Abd road in Taiz Governorate, which is one of the most important vital arteries linking the southern provinces with the liberated northern areas. It was implemented with generous funding from our brothers in the Kingdom through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. The rehabilitation of the Al-Abb road – Safar linking Yemen and the Kingdom has also been completed, which is a strategic road to facilitate trade and transport between the two countries.



We are currently working to complete the Aqt – Al-Abb road project, where three sections have been implemented, and one section remains to be implemented soon under the direct directives and follow-up of Prime Minister Salem Saleh bin Brek, which reflects the government's significant interest in the road sector. We have also implemented the circular road project in Al-Dhalea Governorate with local funding, which is one of the important projects that contribute to improving the infrastructure of the governorate. We should also mention the support in the housing sector, as the first phase of the project to rehabilitate houses damaged by the war in Al-Mualla District in Aden has been completed, with 150 housing units as part of the "Adequate Housing" project in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), supported by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen and in partnership with the Alwaleed Philanthropies. This project aims to provide adequate housing and improve the urban environment in urban areas, and preparations are currently underway to launch the second phase. These projects represent real models of challenge and determination to work despite difficult circumstances, and at the same time reflect the depth of cooperation with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and international supporters, contributing to enhancing development and improving citizens' lives.



Continuous Coordination



** Roads are a lifeline for health, education, economy, and society. What is the level of coordination with other ministries to achieve connectivity between vital facilities?



* The Ministry of Public Works and Roads works in continuous coordination with the relevant authorities, primarily the Ministries of Transport and Local Administration, to ensure that ports and airports are connected to a safe road network that facilitates trade movement and supports food security in the country. We also strive to implement roads that connect residential areas with educational and health services to facilitate citizens' movement and improve their access to vital facilities. Given the circumstances the country is going through, especially after international navigation was affected due to the war ignited by the Houthi group, roads have become the primary means of transporting goods and supplies within Yemen, increasing the importance of this sector.



Through coordination with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, we aim to convey a clear message to development partners and supporters in Yemen that the road sector is a vital sector that needs significant support, as it is linked to food security and is severely affected by climate changes. We highly appreciate the significant support provided by the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen in standing by us in implementing the vision and directives of the wise leadership in Saudi Arabia, as they have played a pivotal role in supporting road projects and enhancing infrastructure to serve sustainable development in Yemen.



Improving Services



** How do you evaluate the government's interventions in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni citizen?



* There is no doubt that the government is making significant efforts to alleviate the suffering of citizens despite the complex challenges the country is facing. The government, under the directives of the Presidential Leadership Council and Prime Minister Salem Saleh bin Brek, has prioritized improving essential services, foremost among them infrastructure and roads, due to their direct impact on people's lives and their living stability.



Through the Ministry of Public Works and Roads, we seek to translate these directives through maintenance and rehabilitation projects for roads in various provinces, activating the role of the Road Maintenance Fund to invest available resources in the best possible way.



The significant support from our brothers in the Kingdom through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, as well as from the United Arab Emirates and donor agencies, has had a profound impact on enhancing the government's ability to implement development projects that have contributed to alleviating the burdens on citizens, especially in aspects related to transport and the provision of goods and services.



While we recognize the magnitude of the challenges, what has been achieved so far is an important step in the right direction, representing a real beginning towards a new phase of recovery and sustainable development. We are committed to this direction with determination and insistence to serve the citizen and improve their living conditions.



Governance Standards



** How is the implementation of vital road projects monitored to ensure good execution away from manipulation and corruption?



* At the Ministry of Public Works and Roads, we are keen to apply the highest standards of governance and transparency in all stages of project implementation, working within a comprehensive oversight system that begins from the stage of preparing studies and tenders until the receipt of projects, in coordination and involving oversight bodies including the Ministry of Finance and the Central Organization for Control and Auditing, with the participation of specialized technical and engineering teams from the ministry and its affiliated agencies, to ensure compliance with the most precise and highest technical specifications and international standards. Through these efforts, we aim to establish the concept of institutional transparency and accountability, ensuring the management of projects with high efficiency and achieving the best results for the nation and the citizen.



Main Lines



** What are the most prominent future projects?



* Our current plan at the Ministry of Public Works and Roads focuses on rehabilitating the main lines that connect the liberated provinces with each other, after periodic maintenance and emergency interventions have been halted for a long time due to the circumstances the country has gone through. We also place special importance on traffic safety projects and improving safety standards on public roads.



We have raised this vision to the Prime Minister, Mr. Salem Saleh bin Brek, and we are currently working with him to mobilize all available resources in the Road Maintenance Fund to implement this ambitious plan. Among the most prominent future projects is the King Salman Maritime Line project in the capital, Aden, which is a strategic project bearing a name dear to the hearts of all Yemenis and embodies the depth of brotherly relations between Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are also working on implementing the Al-Ghaydah – Manar – Sayoun road project, which is a dream for the people of Al-Mahra and Hadramaut provinces, and we seek to secure the necessary funding for it and implement it in phases.



Additionally, completing the Ghairir Bridge project in Hadramaut Governorate is among the important projects, along with preparing to implement the Ghairir Tunnel as a strategic engineering solution based on studies prepared by specialists in the Internationally Funded Projects Unit at the ministry.



These projects are part of our future vision to rebuild a safe and modern road network that contributes to enhancing economic development and facilitating transportation and trade, serving the citizen and aligning with the government's aspirations for stability and recovery.



In conclusion, I affirm that the Ministry of Public Works and Roads is determined to develop the country's infrastructure to enhance citizens' lives and facilitate their movements, connecting all provinces with a safe and sustainable road network. We appreciate the significant and ongoing support from our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and all international partners, and we rely on their continued cooperation to achieve development and stability goals in our country.



We are confident that joint work, transparency, and governance are the foundation for achieving successful projects that serve the citizen and leave a lasting impact for future generations.



We thank you for hosting us and providing the opportunity to present our vision and express, even in a small part, our feelings of gratitude and appreciation towards the supporting entities for our country that contribute greatly to its stability and development.