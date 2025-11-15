The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's welcome for the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance "March 23 Movement".

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom looks forward to both parties' commitment to the terms of the agreement that contribute to addressing disputes and conflicts through comprehensive national dialogue, and achieving the aspirations of the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the return of security, stability, and prosperity to all regions of the country. It emphasizes the importance of protecting civilians and delivering humanitarian aid to areas affected by the conflict."

It added: "The Kingdom appreciates the diplomatic efforts made and the constructive role played by the sisterly State of Qatar in achieving this positive and important agreement."