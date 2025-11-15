أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة بالتوقيع على اتفاق الدوحة الإطاري للسلام بين حكومة جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية وتحالف نهر الكونغو «حركة 23 مارس».

وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تتطلع إلى التزام الطرفين ببنود الاتفاق التي تُسهم في معالجة الخلافات والصراعات عبر الحوار الوطني الشامل، وتحقيق تطلعات شعب الكونغو الديموقراطية بعودة الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار لكافة مناطق البلاد، وتشدد على أهمية حماية المدنيين وإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية للمناطق المتضررة من النزاع».

وأضافت: «المملكة تثمن المساعي الدبلوماسية المبذولة والدور البنّاء الذي قامت به دولة قطر الشقيقة في تحقيق هذا الاتفاق الإيجابي والهام».