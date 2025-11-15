بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية العراق الرئيس الدكتور عبداللطيف جمال رشيد في وفاة شقيقه شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله-.
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة شقيقكم السيد شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم، ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية العراق الرئيس الدكتور عبداللطيف جمال رشيد في وفاة شقيقه شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله-.
وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة شقيقكم شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله- وأبعث لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Iraq, President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on the death of his brother Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him.
King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the passing of your brother, Mr. Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him - and as we send your Excellency, and the family of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Iraq, President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on the death of his brother Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him.
The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of your brother Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him - and I send your Excellency and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”