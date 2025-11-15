The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Iraq, President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on the death of his brother Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him.

King Salman said: “We have learned of the news of the passing of your brother, Mr. Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him - and as we send your Excellency, and the family of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, we ask Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Republic of Iraq, President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on the death of his brother Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of your brother Shah Mal Jamal Rashid - may God have mercy on him - and I send your Excellency and the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”