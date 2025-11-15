بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية العراق الرئيس الدكتور عبداللطيف جمال رشيد في وفاة شقيقه شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله-.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة شقيقكم السيد شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله- وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم، ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس جمهورية العراق الرئيس الدكتور عبداللطيف جمال رشيد في وفاة شقيقه شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله-.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة شقيقكم شه مال جمال رشيد -رحمه الله- وأبعث لفخامتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».