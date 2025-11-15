صادرت اللجنة الأمنية لمراقبة محلات بيع وخياطة الملابس العسكرية بإمارة منطقة الرياض عدداً من الرتب والشعارات العسكرية المخالفة لأنظمة بيع وخياطة الملابس العسكرية، إلى جانب إغلاق 3 محلات مخالفة لنظام بيع وخياطة الملابس العسكرية.

جاء ذلك خلال الجولات التفتيشية والرقابية التي تنفذها اللجنة الأمنية باستمرار، بناءً على توجيهات أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ومتابعة نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، لضبط مثل هذه الممارسات المخالفة واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين.

يذكر أن الجولة التفتيشية نُفذت بمشاركة وزارة الحرس الوطني، ووزارة التجارة، ورئاسة أمن الدولة، وشرطة منطقة الرياض، وجوازات المنطقة، وأمانة المنطقة، ومكتب العمل بمنطقة الرياض.