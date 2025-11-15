The security committee for monitoring military clothing sales and tailoring shops in the Riyadh region has confiscated a number of military ranks and insignias that violate the regulations for selling and tailoring military clothing, in addition to closing 3 shops that were in violation of the military clothing sales and tailoring regulations.

This action came during the ongoing inspection and monitoring tours conducted by the security committee, based on the directives of the Emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up of the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, to curb such violations and take legal action against the offenders.

It is worth mentioning that the inspection tour was carried out with the participation of the Ministry of National Guard, the Ministry of Commerce, the Presidency of State Security, the Riyadh Police, the region's Passport Department, the region's Municipality, and the Labor Office in the Riyadh region.