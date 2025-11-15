يرأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز بديوان الإمارة غداً (الأحد) اجتماع محافظي المحافظات، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووكيل الإمارة، والوكلاء المساعدين، ومدير الشرطة، والدفاع المدني، والمرور، وأمن الطرق.

وسيناقش الاجتماع الموضوعات المتعلقة بشؤون المنطقة في الجوانب الأمنية والتنموية والإدارية، ويهدف إلى تعزيز كفاءة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية في المحافظات والمراكز التابعة لها.