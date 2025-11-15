يرأس أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز بديوان الإمارة غداً (الأحد) اجتماع محافظي المحافظات، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووكيل الإمارة، والوكلاء المساعدين، ومدير الشرطة، والدفاع المدني، والمرور، وأمن الطرق.
وسيناقش الاجتماع الموضوعات المتعلقة بشؤون المنطقة في الجوانب الأمنية والتنموية والإدارية، ويهدف إلى تعزيز كفاءة أداء الأجهزة الحكومية في المحافظات والمراكز التابعة لها.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, will chair a meeting of the governors of the provinces tomorrow (Sunday) at the Emirate's Diwan, with the attendance of the Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Emirate's Undersecretary, the assistant undersecretaries, the police director, the civil defense, the traffic department, and road security.
The meeting will discuss topics related to the affairs of the region in terms of security, development, and administration, aiming to enhance the efficiency of government agencies in the provinces and their affiliated centers.