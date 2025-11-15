The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, will chair a meeting of the governors of the provinces tomorrow (Sunday) at the Emirate's Diwan, with the attendance of the Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Emirate's Undersecretary, the assistant undersecretaries, the police director, the civil defense, the traffic department, and road security.

The meeting will discuss topics related to the affairs of the region in terms of security, development, and administration, aiming to enhance the efficiency of government agencies in the provinces and their affiliated centers.