قام مدير عام فرع الرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر بمنطقة عسير الشيخ سليمان بن يحيى المالكي بزيارة رسمية للمديرية العامة للدفاع المدني بالمنطقة، حيث التقى مدير عام الدفاع المدني اللواء الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن صالح الزهراني، وعدداً من القيادات.

وجرى خلال الزيارة بحث أوجه التعاون المشترك بين الجهتين، بما يسهم في تعزيز القيم الأخلاقية، ونشر ثقافة الوعي، إضافة إلى مناقشة البرامج التوعوية المشتركة، وسبل تفعيلها في مقرات ومراكز التدريب بالدفاع المدني، وكذلك دورات السلامة التي يقدمها الدفاع المدني لمنسوبي الفرع.