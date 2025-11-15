The General Director of the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the Asir region, Sheikh Suleiman bin Yahya Al-Maliki, made an official visit to the General Directorate of Civil Defense in the region, where he met with the General Director of Civil Defense, Major General Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Zahrani, along with several leaders.

During the visit, they discussed areas of mutual cooperation between the two entities, aimed at enhancing moral values and spreading awareness culture, in addition to discussing joint awareness programs and ways to activate them in the Civil Defense headquarters and training centers, as well as the safety courses provided by the Civil Defense for the branch's employees.