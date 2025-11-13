أدى المصلون في جميع مناطق المملكة اليوم صلاة الاستسقاء اتباعًا لسنة المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة والسلام، عند الجدب وتأخر نزول المطر أملًا في طلب المزيد من الجواد الكريم أن ينعم بفضله وإحسانه بالغيث على أرجاء البلاد.
وقد توافد المصلون إلى المصليات والجوامع التي هيئت لصلاة الاستسقاء في جميع مدن المملكة ومحافظاتها ومراكزها وقراها.
The worshippers in all regions of the Kingdom performed the prayer for rain today, following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, during times of drought and delayed rainfall, hoping to request more from the Generous Lord to bestow His grace and kindness with rain across the land.
Worshippers gathered at the prayer areas and mosques that were prepared for the prayer for rain in all cities, governorates, centers, and villages of the Kingdom.