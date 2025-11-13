The worshippers in all regions of the Kingdom performed the prayer for rain today, following the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, during times of drought and delayed rainfall, hoping to request more from the Generous Lord to bestow His grace and kindness with rain across the land.

Worshippers gathered at the prayer areas and mosques that were prepared for the prayer for rain in all cities, governorates, centers, and villages of the Kingdom.