أدى المصلون في جميع مناطق المملكة اليوم صلاة الاستسقاء اتباعًا لسنة المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة والسلام، عند الجدب وتأخر نزول المطر أملًا في طلب المزيد من الجواد الكريم أن ينعم بفضله وإحسانه بالغيث على أرجاء البلاد.

وقد توافد المصلون إلى المصليات والجوامع التي هيئت لصلاة الاستسقاء في جميع مدن المملكة ومحافظاتها ومراكزها وقراها.