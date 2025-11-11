The Royal Saudi Air Force and the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces continue their participation in the ATLC-35 Air Missile Warfare Center exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, alongside several forces from brotherly and friendly nations.

The exercise is one of the most prominent joint air drills in the region, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and improving planning and operational execution capabilities in an environment similar to real warfare.

The Royal Saudi Air Force is participating with Tornado aircraft, complete with their air, technical, and support crews, executing various training missions that include defensive and offensive air operations, close air support, combat search and rescue operations, as well as conducting night flying operations, training on tactical night drops, and aerial refueling operations, which confirms the readiness of the air crews and their high capability to perform missions under various operational conditions.

The technical system possessed by the air force plays an effective role in ensuring the technical readiness of the aircraft, through the implementation of preventive maintenance and periodic inspections, and the technical preparation of the aircraft before each flight, with technical and support crews working closely with the air crews to ensure missions are executed efficiently and according to approved operational plans.

The "ATLC-35 Air Missile Warfare Center" exercise is part of a series of air drills aimed at exchanging experiences, developing air combat methods, and enhancing military cooperation among participating countries, contributing to improved operational coordination and combat readiness within the framework of strengthening joint efforts.