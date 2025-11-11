تواصل القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية وقوات الدفاع الجوي الملكي السعودي مشاركتهما في مناورات تمرين مركز الحرب الجوي الصاروخي ATLC-35، في قاعدة الظفرة الجوية بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة إلى جانب عدد من قوات الدول الشقيقة والصديقة.

ويعد التمرين من أبرز التمارين الجوية المشتركة في المنطقة، ويهدف إلى رفع مستوى الجاهزية القتالية، وتعزيز قدرات التخطيط والتنفيذ العملياتي في بيئة مشابهة للحرب الحقيقية.

وتشارك القوات الجوية الملكية السعودية بطائرات من طراز تورنيدو بكامل أطقمها الجوية والفنية والمساندة، وتنفذ أطقمها الجوية مهمات تدريبية متنوعة تشمل العمليات الجوية الدفاعية والهجومية، والإسناد الجوي القريب، وعمليات البحث والإنقاذ القتالي، إضافة إلى تنفيذ عمليات الطيران الليلي، والتدريب على عمليات الإسقاط الليلي التكتيكي وعمليات التزود بالوقود جواً، بما يؤكد جاهزية الأطقم الجوية وقدرتهم العالية على تنفيذ المهمات في مختلف الظروف العملياتية.

وتسهم المنظومة الفنية التي تمتلكها القوات الجوية بدور فعال في ضمان الجاهزية الفنية للطائرات، من خلال تنفيذ أعمال الصيانة الوقائية والفحوصات الدورية، والتجهيز الفني للطائرات قبل كل طلعة جوية، وتعمل الأطقم الفنية والمساندة بشكل وثيق مع الأطقم الجوية، لضمان تنفيذ المهمات بكفاءة ووفقاً للخطط العملياتية المعتمدة.

ويأتي تمرين «مركز الحرب الجوي الصاروخي ATLC-35» ضمن سلسلة التمارين الجوية التي تهدف إلى تبادل الخبرات، وتطوير أساليب القتال الجوي، وتعزيز التعاون العسكري بين الدول المشاركة، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى التنسيق العملياتي والجاهزية القتالية في إطار تعزيز العمل المشترك.