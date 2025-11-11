The General Directorate of Passports showcases the tourist visa device and the application process upon arrival from the Kingdom's international land, sea, and air ports at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion during the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, held from November 9-12, 2025, at the Super Dome in Jeddah.

Visitors to the Ministry of Interior's pavilion had the opportunity to learn about the tourist visa procedures for entering the Kingdom, allowing those interested to enjoy tourist destinations and participate in tourism activities, and clarifying who is eligible for the visa upon arrival in the Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior is participating in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, showcasing the key services provided by the security sectors participating in the exhibition.