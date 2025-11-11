تستعرض المديرية العامة للجوازات لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بمؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025 جهاز التأشيرة السياحية وآلية التقديم عليها عند الوصول من منافذ المملكة الدولية البرية والبحرية والجوية المقام خلال الفترة من 9-12 نوفمبر 2025، في سوبر دوم بمحافظة جدة.

وحظي زوار جناح وزارة الداخلية بالتعرف على إجراءات التأشيرة السياحية للدخول إلى المملكة، وإتاحة الفرصة للراغبين في الاستمتاع بالوجهات السياحية، والمشاركة في الفعاليات السياحية، وتوضيح المؤهلين للتأشيرة عند الوصول للمملكة.

يُذكر أن وزارة الداخلية تشارك في مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 2025، وتستعرض من خلاله أبرز الخدمات التي تقدمها القطاعات الأمنية المشاركة في المعرض.