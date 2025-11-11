تفقد المدير العام للجوازات المكلّف، اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع اليوم، صالات الجوازات في مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، للوقوف على سير العمل والخدمات المقدمة للمسافرين.

وحثّ اللواء المربع منسوبي جوازات المطار على أداء مهماتهم المنوطة بهم بدقة وإتقان، مؤكداً أهمية تسخير الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية كافة لخدمة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين، وإنهاء إجراءاتهم بيسر وسهولة.