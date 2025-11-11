The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, today inspected the passport halls at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah to assess the workflow and the services provided to travelers.

Major General Al-Murabba urged the airport passport staff to perform their assigned tasks with precision and excellence, emphasizing the importance of utilizing all human and technical resources to serve citizens, residents, and visitors, and to complete their procedures with ease and convenience.