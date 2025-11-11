Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met at the White House in the American capital, Washington, with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Whitehead.

During the meeting, they reviewed Saudi-American relations and the aspects of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries, and discussed regional and international developments, issues of mutual interest, and the efforts being made regarding them.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Minister of Defense's Advisor for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

Several senior officials from the American side also attended the meeting.