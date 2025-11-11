التقى وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في البيت الأبيض بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، وزير الخارجية مستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي المكلف ماركو روبيو، ووزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث، والمبعوث الأمريكي الخاص للشرق الأوسط ستيف ويتكوف.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية وأوجه الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك والجهود المبذولة تجاهها.

حضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ومستشار وزير الدفاع لشؤون الاستخبارات هشام بن عبدالعزيز بن سيف.

فيما حضره من الجانب الأمريكي عدد من كبار المسؤولين.