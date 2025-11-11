نيابة عن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حفل تخريج 273 حافظا للقرآن الكريم بالجمعية الخيرية لتحفيظ القرآن الكريم بالمنطقة الشرقية.

سعود بن بندر يرعى حفل تخريج 273 حافظاً لكتاب الله

وأكد نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن العناية بكتاب الله الكريم وحفظه من أعظم أوجه الخير، مشيرا إلى أن تخريج هذه الدفعة المباركة يجسد ما توليه الدولة من اهتمامٍ بالغ بتعليم القرآن الكريم وغرسه في نفوس النشء، ليكونوا قدوة في سلوكهم ومصدر خيرٍ لمجتمعهم ووطنهم.

وأضاف أن هذه البلاد المباركة قامت على أسسٍ راسخة من كتاب الله وسنة نبيه، وهو النهج الذي تسير عليه القيادة الرشيدة، من خلال دعمها الدائم للعلم، تأكيدا لرسالتها في بناء الإنسان وتنمية المجتمع على القيم الإسلامية الراسخة، وهنأ حفظة القرآن على هذا الإنجاز المبارك، سائلا الله أن ينفع بهم الدين والوطن.

سعود بن بندر يرعى حفل تخريج 273 حافظاً لكتاب الله
سعود بن بندر يرعى حفل تخريج 273 حافظاً لكتاب الله

وألقى رئيس الجمعية الخيرية لتحفيظ القرآن الكريم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتور عبدالواحد بن حمد المزروع كلمة أوضح فيها أن الاهتمام الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة بالقرآن وأهله يأتي امتدادا للنهج الذي تأسست عليه هذه البلاد المباركة، حين جعلت القرآن الكريم دستورها، فعم الخير والأمن والاستقرار، مشيرا إلى أن عدد المستفيدين والمستفيدات من أنشطة الجمعية خلال العام الماضي بلغ أكثر من 147 ألف مستفيد ومستفيدة، فيما بلغ عدد الحفظة والحافظات 450 حافظا وحافظة، واليوم يُكرم 273 حافظا من أبناء هذا الوطن المبارك.

سعود بن بندر يرعى حفل تخريج 273 حافظاً لكتاب الله

وبين المزروع أن حافظ القرآنِ ليس كغيره من الناس، فقد اختصه الله بشرف حمل كتابه في صدره، لذا فإن المسؤولية تجاه الدين والوطن أعظم، وأن يكون قدوة في سلوكه وأخلاقه، متخلقا بأخلاق القرآن وسيرة المصطفى.

وفي ختام كلمته، قدم المزروع شكره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على رعايته ودعمه المستمر للجمعية، ولنائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية على تشريفه الحفل وتكريمه حفظة كتاب الله الكريم، كما قدم شكره لجميع الداعمين وشركاء النجاح.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرم نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الرعاة والداعمين.