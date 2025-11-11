سعود بن بندر يرعى حفل تخريج 273 حافظاً لكتاب الله

On behalf of the Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the graduation ceremony of 273 memorizers of the Holy Quran at the Charity Association for the Memorization of the Holy Quran in the Eastern Province this evening (Tuesday).

The Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province affirmed that caring for the Holy Book of Allah and memorizing it is one of the greatest acts of goodness, pointing out that the graduation of this blessed batch embodies the great interest that the state places on teaching the Holy Quran and instilling it in the hearts of the youth, so that they may be role models in their behavior and a source of goodness for their community and their nation.

He added that this blessed land was founded on solid principles from the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet, which is the path that the wise leadership follows, through its continuous support for knowledge, affirming its message in building the individual and developing the community on the solid Islamic values. He congratulated the memorizers of the Quran on this blessed achievement, asking Allah to benefit the religion and the homeland through them.

The Chairman of the Charity Association for the Memorization of the Holy Quran in the Eastern Province, Dr. Abdulwahid bin Hamad Al-Mazrou, delivered a speech in which he clarified that the attention that the wise leadership gives to the Quran and its people is an extension of the approach upon which this blessed land was founded, as it made the Holy Quran its constitution, leading to the spread of goodness, security, and stability. He pointed out that the number of beneficiaries from the association's activities during the past year exceeded 147,000 beneficiaries, while the number of male and female memorizers reached 450, and today 273 memorizers from this blessed nation are honored.

Al-Mazrou explained that a memorizer of the Quran is not like other people, as Allah has honored him with the privilege of carrying His Book in his heart. Therefore, the responsibility towards the religion and the homeland is greater, and he should be a role model in his behavior and morals, embodying the ethics of the Quran and the biography of the Chosen One.

At the end of his speech, Al-Mazrou expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his sponsorship and continuous support for the association, and to the Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province for honoring the ceremony and honoring the memorizers of the Holy Book of Allah, as well as thanking all the supporters and partners in success.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Prince of the Eastern Province honored the sponsors and supporters.