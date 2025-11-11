انطلاق مبادرة التطوع الاحترافي في جدة خلال مؤتمر الحج والعمرة 2025
11 نوفمبر 2025 - 18:57
آخر تحديث 11 نوفمبر 2025 - 19:36
«عكاظ» (جدة)
انطلقت أمس (الاثنين) في جدة، مبادرة «التطوع الاحترافي» ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض الحج والعمرة 2025، في إطار تعاونٍ مشتركٍ بين وزارة الحج والعمرة والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، بهدف تمكين الخبرات الاحترافية من الإسهام في تطوير المنظمات ورواد الأعمال ضمن منظومة خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والتي تستمر لمدة 3 أيام من 10 وحتى 12 نوفمبر.
وتُعد المبادرة منصة ميدانية تجمع قيادات وخبراء من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية لتقديم خبراتهم التخصصية مباشرة للمشاركين، بما يعزز تبادل المعرفة ويرفع من كفاءة العمل المؤسسي في القطاع.
وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز مشاركة المتخصصين في العمل التطوعي الاحترافي، ونشر مفاهيم العطاء الاحترافي، والمساهمة في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية للعمل التطوعي، بما يسهم في تعظيم الإسهام في الناتج المحلي، ويدعم تحسين جودة المبادرات التنموية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في زيادة عدد المتطوعين وتعظيم أثرهم.
وشهدت المبادرة في يومها الأول، مشاركة قيادات من وزارة الحج والعمرة، وكذلك مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي الأستاذ أحمد السويلم، إلى جانب قيادات من المركز، ومتطوعين خبراء.
ويقدّم المشاركون خبراتهم عبر جلسات تفاعلية تركّز على تبادل الدروس المستفادة وتقديم حلول عملية، مع إتاحة المجال للمشاركين لطرح استفساراتهم والحصول على إجابات مباشرة، بما يعزز جودة التجربة المعرفية ويرفع من كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي للمنظمات.
وتشمل المبادرة عدداً من المجالات المتخصصة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، أبرزها: إثراء تجربة الضيوف عبر منظمات القطاع غير الربحي، تطوير الإستراتيجيات ونماذج الأعمال، الاستدامة المالية وخلق فرص استثمارية، تعزيز القدرات المؤسسية والبشرية، التحول الرقمي وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتحقيق المؤشرات والمستهدفات الوطنية للقطاع غير الربحي.
الجدير بالذكر أن هذه المبادرة تأتي تعزيزاً لأهمية توظيف الخبرات الاحترافية في دعم المنظمات غير الربحية وتعظيم أثر العمل التطوعي في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، بما يحقق الاستدامة ويعزز قيمة العطاء الاحترافي في المجتمع.
Yesterday (Monday) in Jeddah, the "Professional Volunteering" initiative was launched as part of the events of the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition 2025, within the framework of a joint cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector. The aim is to empower professional expertise to contribute to the development of organizations and entrepreneurs within the system of serving the guests of الرحمن, which will continue for 3 days from November 10 to 12.
The initiative serves as a field platform that brings together leaders and experts from government, private, and non-profit sectors to provide their specialized expertise directly to participants, enhancing knowledge exchange and improving institutional efficiency in the sector.
The initiative aims to enhance the participation of specialists in professional volunteer work, promote the concepts of professional giving, and contribute to achieving national targets for volunteer work, which in turn helps maximize contributions to the local economy and supports the improvement of the quality of developmental initiatives, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to increase the number of volunteers and maximize their impact.
On its first day, the initiative witnessed the participation of leaders from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, as well as the participation of the CEO of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, Mr. Ahmed Al-Suwailem, along with leaders from the center and expert volunteers.
Participants share their expertise through interactive sessions that focus on exchanging lessons learned and providing practical solutions, allowing participants to raise their inquiries and receive direct answers, thereby enhancing the quality of the knowledge experience and improving the institutional performance of organizations.
The initiative includes several specialized areas in serving the guests of الرحمن, most notably: enriching the guest experience through non-profit sector organizations, developing strategies and business models, financial sustainability and creating investment opportunities, enhancing institutional and human capacities, digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications, and achieving national indicators and targets for the non-profit sector.
It is worth noting that this initiative comes in reinforcement of the importance of employing professional expertise to support non-profit organizations and maximize the impact of volunteer work in serving the guests of الرحمن, achieving sustainability and enhancing the value of professional giving in society.