انطلاق مبادرة التطوع الاحترافي في جدة خلال مؤتمر الحج والعمرة 2025

Yesterday (Monday) in Jeddah, the "Professional Volunteering" initiative was launched as part of the events of the Hajj and Umrah Conference and Exhibition 2025, within the framework of a joint cooperation between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector. The aim is to empower professional expertise to contribute to the development of organizations and entrepreneurs within the system of serving the guests of الرحمن, which will continue for 3 days from November 10 to 12.

The initiative serves as a field platform that brings together leaders and experts from government, private, and non-profit sectors to provide their specialized expertise directly to participants, enhancing knowledge exchange and improving institutional efficiency in the sector.

The initiative aims to enhance the participation of specialists in professional volunteer work, promote the concepts of professional giving, and contribute to achieving national targets for volunteer work, which in turn helps maximize contributions to the local economy and supports the improvement of the quality of developmental initiatives, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to increase the number of volunteers and maximize their impact.

On its first day, the initiative witnessed the participation of leaders from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, as well as the participation of the CEO of the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector, Mr. Ahmed Al-Suwailem, along with leaders from the center and expert volunteers.

Participants share their expertise through interactive sessions that focus on exchanging lessons learned and providing practical solutions, allowing participants to raise their inquiries and receive direct answers, thereby enhancing the quality of the knowledge experience and improving the institutional performance of organizations.

The initiative includes several specialized areas in serving the guests of الرحمن, most notably: enriching the guest experience through non-profit sector organizations, developing strategies and business models, financial sustainability and creating investment opportunities, enhancing institutional and human capacities, digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications, and achieving national indicators and targets for the non-profit sector.

It is worth noting that this initiative comes in reinforcement of the importance of employing professional expertise to support non-profit organizations and maximize the impact of volunteer work in serving the guests of الرحمن, achieving sustainability and enhancing the value of professional giving in society.