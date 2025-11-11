انطلقت أمس (الاثنين) في جدة، مبادرة «التطوع الاحترافي» ضمن فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض الحج والعمرة 2025، في إطار تعاونٍ مشتركٍ بين وزارة الحج والعمرة والمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي، بهدف تمكين الخبرات الاحترافية من الإسهام في تطوير المنظمات ورواد الأعمال ضمن منظومة خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والتي تستمر لمدة 3 أيام من 10 وحتى 12 نوفمبر.

انطلاق مبادرة التطوع الاحترافي في جدة خلال مؤتمر الحج والعمرة 2025

وتُعد المبادرة منصة ميدانية تجمع قيادات وخبراء من الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية لتقديم خبراتهم التخصصية مباشرة للمشاركين، بما يعزز تبادل المعرفة ويرفع من كفاءة العمل المؤسسي في القطاع.

وتهدف المبادرة إلى تعزيز مشاركة المتخصصين في العمل التطوعي الاحترافي، ونشر مفاهيم العطاء الاحترافي، والمساهمة في تحقيق المستهدفات الوطنية للعمل التطوعي، بما يسهم في تعظيم الإسهام في الناتج المحلي، ويدعم تحسين جودة المبادرات التنموية، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في زيادة عدد المتطوعين وتعظيم أثرهم.

انطلاق مبادرة التطوع الاحترافي في جدة خلال مؤتمر الحج والعمرة 2025

وشهدت المبادرة في يومها الأول، مشاركة قيادات من وزارة الحج والعمرة، وكذلك مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية القطاع غير الربحي الأستاذ أحمد السويلم، إلى جانب قيادات من المركز، ومتطوعين خبراء.

ويقدّم المشاركون خبراتهم عبر جلسات تفاعلية تركّز على تبادل الدروس المستفادة وتقديم حلول عملية، مع إتاحة المجال للمشاركين لطرح استفساراتهم والحصول على إجابات مباشرة، بما يعزز جودة التجربة المعرفية ويرفع من كفاءة الأداء المؤسسي للمنظمات.

وتشمل المبادرة عدداً من المجالات المتخصصة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، أبرزها: إثراء تجربة الضيوف عبر منظمات القطاع غير الربحي، تطوير الإستراتيجيات ونماذج الأعمال، الاستدامة المالية وخلق فرص استثمارية، تعزيز القدرات المؤسسية والبشرية، التحول الرقمي وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتحقيق المؤشرات والمستهدفات الوطنية للقطاع غير الربحي.

الجدير بالذكر أن هذه المبادرة تأتي تعزيزاً لأهمية توظيف الخبرات الاحترافية في دعم المنظمات غير الربحية وتعظيم أثر العمل التطوعي في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، بما يحقق الاستدامة ويعزز قيمة العطاء الاحترافي في المجتمع.