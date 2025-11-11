حذّرت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني من خطر حوادث الوميض اللحظي، الناتجة عن المواد القابلة للاشتعال مثل البنزين وتسربات الغاز.

وأوضحت طرق الوقاية من حدوث الوميض اللحظي بتهوية المكان بفتح النوافذ والأبواب ببطء، وعدم تشغيل الإضاءة، وتوفر أنظمة السلامة مثل كواشف الغاز وصمامات الإغلاق، وعدم استخدام أي مصدر للشرر، وإخلاء المكان عند حدوث التسرب.

ودعت المديرية العامة إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والاتصال بالرقمين (911) في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والشرقية، و(998) في بقية مناطق المملكة لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.