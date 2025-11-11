The General Directorate of Civil Defense has warned of the danger of flash incidents caused by flammable materials such as gasoline and gas leaks.

It explained the preventive measures to avoid flash incidents by ventilating the area by slowly opening windows and doors, not turning on lights, ensuring the availability of safety systems such as gas detectors and shut-off valves, avoiding any source of sparks, and evacuating the area in case of a leak.

The General Directorate urged following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, and to contact the numbers (911) in the regions of Riyadh, Mecca, Medina, and the Eastern Province, and (998) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions to request assistance in emergency situations.