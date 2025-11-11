أعرب الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية الدكتور محمد علي قربان عن الشكر والامتنان للقيادة بمناسبة صدور قرار مجلس الوزراء الموقر بالموافقة على إدراج محميتي الثقوب الزرقاء ورأس حاطبة البحريتين ضمن قائمة المحميات الوطنية في المملكة، تأكيدا للاهتمام بحماية البيئة والمحافظة على التنوع الأحيائي وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء.

وقال الدكتور محمد علي قربان: «إن القرار يأتي تتويجا لسلسلة من الدراسات الأحيائية والطبيعية والاجتماعية التي أجراها المركز، والتي أظهرت ما تتميز به المحميتان من تنوع بيئي فريد وقيمة اقتصادية وسياحية عالية تسهم في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية».

وأضاف أن المركز يعمل على تطوير منظومة وطنية شاملة للمناطق المحمية وفق معايير عالمية، بما يعزز تحقيق هدف 30x30 المتمثل في حماية 30% من مساحة المملكة البرية والبحرية بحلول عام 2030، موضحا أن المملكة كانت سباقة بإعلان مستهدف 30x30 قبل أن يصبح هدفا عالميا، ما يؤكد ريادة المملكة في جانب الحماية البيئية والتزامها بتطبيق الاتفاقيات العالمية.

وتقع محمية الثقوب الزرقاء غرب المملكة بين منطقتي مكة المكرمة وجازان على مساحة تقارب 16500 كم²، وتعد بتكويناتها الجيولوجية وتنوعها الأحيائي الفريد من أبرز المواقع الطبيعية الجاذبة للعلماء والباحثين والغواصين، وتحتضن أكثر من 20 جزيرة غنية بالشعاب المرجانية والإسفنج والأسماك والدلافين والسلاحف البحرية.

أما محمية رأس حاطبة فتقع شمال غرب محافظة جدة وتمتد على مساحة 5715 كم²، وتتميز بوجود موائل بحرية غنية تضم الشعاب المرجانية وأشجار المانجروف والحشائش البحرية التي تمثل موائل رئيسية للسلاحف الخضراء والأطوم، إضافة إلى مشاهدات للحيتان والدلافين وأسماك القرش والحوت، مما يجعلها من أهم المواقع البيئية والسياحية في البحر الأحمر.

وبإضافة هاتين المحميتين، ترتفع نسبة المناطق البحرية المحمية في المملكة من 6.5% إلى 16.1%، في إنجاز يعكس التزام المملكة بتوسيع شبكة المحميات الوطنية لتتجاوز 100 محمية، بما يسهم في صون التنوع الأحيائي وتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية للأجيال القادمة.