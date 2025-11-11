The CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership on the occasion of the Council of Ministers' esteemed decision to approve the inclusion of the Blue Holes and Ras Hatiba Marine Reserves in the list of national reserves in the Kingdom, affirming the commitment to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, and enhancing environmental sustainability within the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban stated: "This decision comes as a culmination of a series of biological, natural, and social studies conducted by the center, which demonstrated the unique environmental diversity and high economic and tourism value of the two reserves, contributing to supporting economic and social development."

He added that the center is working on developing a comprehensive national system for protected areas according to global standards, which enhances the achievement of the 30x30 goal of protecting 30% of the Kingdom's terrestrial and marine areas by 2030, explaining that the Kingdom was a pioneer in announcing the 30x30 target before it became a global goal, which confirms the Kingdom's leadership in environmental protection and its commitment to implementing global agreements.

The Blue Holes Reserve is located in the west of the Kingdom between the regions of Makkah and Jazan, covering an area of approximately 16,500 km². Its geological formations and unique biodiversity make it one of the most prominent natural sites attracting scientists, researchers, and divers, and it hosts more than 20 islands rich in coral reefs, sponges, fish, dolphins, and sea turtles.

As for the Ras Hatiba Reserve, it is located northwest of Jeddah and extends over an area of 5,715 km². It is characterized by rich marine habitats that include coral reefs, mangrove trees, and seagrasses, which represent key habitats for green turtles and dugongs, in addition to sightings of whales, dolphins, and sharks, making it one of the most important environmental and tourism sites in the Red Sea.

With the addition of these two reserves, the percentage of protected marine areas in the Kingdom increases from 6.5% to 16.1%, in an achievement that reflects the Kingdom's commitment to expanding the national reserve network to exceed 100 reserves, contributing to the conservation of biodiversity and achieving environmental, economic, and social sustainability for future generations.