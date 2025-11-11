The Minister of Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, held today (Tuesday), on the sidelines of the Hajj Conference, the semi-annual meeting with the heads of Hajj Affairs offices, in the presence of more than 100 ministers and muftis from Islamic countries, to follow up on the preparations for the 1447 AH season and discuss updates on the regulations and operational procedures related to serving the guests of Allah. He praised the offices that completed their contracting procedures early, urging the remaining ones to expedite their contracting processes before the 15th of Rajab 1447 AH, which ensures early readiness and the provision of distinguished services to the pilgrims.



During the meeting, he emphasized a number of organizational procedures that must be adhered to in the coming period: completing contracts for camp services before the 15th of Rajab, and housing services in Mecca and Medina before the 13th of Sha'ban, sending Hajj visas for issuance before the 1st of Shawwal, without extension after these dates, while enhancing community awareness that Hajj should only be performed with an official permit, and disseminating awareness messages in coordination between ministries and offices, to protect pilgrims from any exploitation or misinformation. It is essential to require a health capability certificate for visa issuance, which must be signed by the head of the office and the medical mission official, and no visa should be issued without the certificate being electronically approved via the (Masar) platform. The payment for the sacrificial offerings and udhiyah should only be made through Hajj Affairs offices and via the Kingdom's project for benefiting from sacrificial offerings and udhiyah, with a prohibition on dealing with any unofficial entities.



Other procedures also include confirming that the Nusuk card is necessary for entering the Grand Mosque or the holy sites and entering the data of administrators, medical staff, and media personnel, with the completion of its submission before the 1st of Rajab, completing the appointment of airlines and reserving time slots for transporting pilgrims before the 15th of Rajab, and finally, executing all financial and administrative transactions through the Nusuk Masar platform.



The Minister of Hajj concluded the meeting by emphasizing that these procedures are part of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah and to achieve integration with relevant governmental and international entities, reflecting the honorable image of the Kingdom in serving pilgrims and Umrah performers from various countries around the world.