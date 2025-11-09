أمير المنطقة الشرقية يرعى حفل تخريج 1560 طالباً من كليات ومعاهد الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored this evening (Sunday) the graduation ceremony of 1,560 graduates from engineering, technical, administrative, and vocational specialties from the colleges and institutes of the Royal Commission in Jubail, at the King Abdullah Cultural Center in the Industrial City of Jubail, in the presence of the Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid Al-Salem, along with a number of officials and parents.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of education and training in building individuals as a cornerstone of development and the axis of the nation's renaissance, pointing out that the outputs of quality education contribute to meeting the needs of the labor market and keep pace with the industrial and technological transformations taking place in the Kingdom. He noted the continuous support and attention given by the wise leadership to develop the education and training system and its keenness to enhance technical, engineering, and vocational specialties that align with the requirements of national development and achieve economic development targets.

The Fruit of an Ambitious Vision

The Chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Engineer Khalid Al-Salem, delivered a speech in which he stated that what we are experiencing today in terms of comprehensive developmental achievements in various sectors is the fruit of an ambitious vision adopted by our wise leadership under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This vision has made the individual the primary pillar and essential lever for achieving transformation and growth.

He affirmed that the leadership has placed great importance on building individuals as the most valuable resource for the nation, making education, training, and innovation key pathways to unleash the potential of young people and empower them to actively contribute to the development journey.

He pointed out that the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu represents a pioneering national model in embodying this approach through its diligent efforts to develop an integrated educational and industrial system that prepares national competencies with high scientific and practical qualifications, meeting the needs of the industrial labor market and supporting the Kingdom's vision targets in building a diverse and sustainable economy.

Towards a Promising Future

Following that, the Director of the General Education Administration at the Royal Commission in Jubail, Dr. Anwar Al-Zahrani, delivered a speech in which he stated that this ceremony embodies the fruits of the learning journey and the launch towards a promising future filled with excellence and giving, with the graduation of a new batch of students from Jubail Industrial College and the Jubail Technical Institute after completing their qualifications and being fully ready for the labor market.

Then, the attendees watched a visual presentation that addressed the journey of education at the Royal Commission in Jubail and its achievements in qualifying national cadres, followed by a speech from the graduates.

After that, a group of students presented an artistic piece titled "The Supreme Homeland and Ambition," followed by a review of the most prominent achievements of the Royal Commission's education, the number of graduates, specialties, and the academic standing.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the sponsors and the outstanding students who achieved the first honors, and he received a commemorative gift from the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.