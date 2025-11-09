رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، مساء اليوم (الأحد)، حفل تخريج 1560 خريجا من تخصصات هندسية وتقنية وإدارية ومهنية من طلاب الكليات والمعاهد بالهيئة الملكية بالجبيل، في مركز الملك عبدالله الحضاري بمدينة الجبيل الصناعية، بحضور رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد السالم، وعددٍ من المسؤولين وأولياء الأمور.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أهمية التعليم والتدريب في بناء الإنسان باعتباره ركيزة التنمية ومحور نهضة الوطن، مشيرا إلى أن مخرجات التعليم النوعي تسهم في تلبية احتياجات سوق العمل وتواكب التحولات الصناعية والتقنية التي تشهدها المملكة، منوها بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ متواصل لتطوير منظومة التعليم والتدريب، وحرصها على تعزيز التخصصات التقنية والهندسية والمهنية التي تتوافق مع متطلبات التنمية الوطنية وتحقق مستهدفات التطوير الاقتصادي.

أمير المنطقة الشرقية يرعى حفل تخريج 1560 طالباً من كليات ومعاهد الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل

ثمرةُ رؤيةٍ طموحةٍ

وألقى رئيس الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع المهندس خالد السالم، كلمة قال فيها إن ما نعيشه اليوم من منجزاتٍ تنمويةٍ شاملة في مختلف القطاعات هو ثمرةُ رؤيةٍ طموحةٍ تبنتها قيادتنا الرشيدة بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تلك الرؤية التي جعلت الإنسان الركيزة الأولى والرافعة الأساسية لتحقيق التحول والنماء.

وأكد أن القيادة أولت اهتماما بالغا ببناء الإنسان باعتباره المورد الأغلى للوطن، وجعلت من التعليم والتدريب والابتكار مساراتٍ رئيسية لإطلاق الطاقات الشابة وتمكينها من المساهمة الفاعلة في مسيرة التنمية.

وأشار إلى أن الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع تمثل أنموذجا وطنيا رائدا في تجسيد هذا التوجه، من خلال ما تبذله من جهودٍ حثيثة في تطوير منظومة تعليمية وصناعية متكاملة تُعِدُ الكفاءات الوطنية تأهيلا علميا وعمليا رفيعا، يواكب احتياجات سوق العمل الصناعي ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة في بناء اقتصادٍ متنوعٍ ومستدام.

أمير المنطقة الشرقية يرعى حفل تخريج 1560 طالباً من كليات ومعاهد الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل
أمير المنطقة الشرقية يرعى حفل تخريج 1560 طالباً من كليات ومعاهد الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل

نحو مستقبلٍ واعد

عقب ذلك، ألقى مدير الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالهيئة الملكية بالجبيل الدكتور أنور الزهراني كلمة قال فيها إن هذا الحفل يجسد ثمار رحلة التعلم وانطلاقة نحو مستقبلٍ واعدٍ بالتميز والعطاء، بتخريج دفعة جديدة من طلاب كلية الجبيل الصناعية ومعهد الجبيل التقني بعد اكتمال تأهيلهم وجاهزيتهم التامة لسوق العمل.

ثم شاهد الحضور عرضا مرئيا تناول مسيرة التعليم في الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل وإنجازاتها في تأهيل الكوادر الوطنية، تلته كلمة الخريجين.

بعد ذلك، قدمت مجموعة من الطلاب لوحة فنية بعنوان «وطن العليا والطموح»، أعقبها استعراض لأبرز إنجازات تعليم الهيئة الملكية وأعداد الخريجين والتخصصات والوقفة الأكاديمية.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الرعاة والطلاب المتفوقين الحاصلين على مراتب الشرف الأولى، كما تسلم هدية تذكارية من الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع.