The strategic partnership between the Human Resources Development Fund and the tourism sector has contributed to the employment of 147,000 citizens in the sector from 2020 until the end of the first half of 2025.

During this period, the fund worked on enhancing and building the capabilities of national cadres by signing 19 agreements for specialized training related to employment in this vital sector, with a total financial amount exceeding 851 million riyals, targeting the training of more than 8,450 national competencies.

The sustainability rate of employment for those supported by the fund in the sector has also increased to 75%, reflecting the quality and effectiveness of the qualifying programs and their suitability to the sector's requirements.

The fund's programs have contributed to empowering the tourism sector and enhancing its human capabilities by supporting 22 professional certifications in specialized fields within the sector, launching 12 specialized online training courses on the "Doroob" platform, in addition to increasing the support rate provided to establishments operating in several sector activities under the "Employment Support" product, reaching a coverage rate of 50% of the wage, with a maximum of 3,000 riyals per month.

These results embody the pivotal role of the fund in enabling the journey of the Saudi labor market and supporting its transformation towards promising and specialized sectors, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which positions tourism as one of the fundamental pillars for diversifying the economy and building a base of national talents.

These achievements also affirm the ongoing efforts of the fund in building sustainable national human capabilities, capable of leading future sectors and contributing to building a prosperous national economy.