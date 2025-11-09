أسهمت الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية وقطاع السياحة في توظيف 147 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في القطاع خلال الفترة من عام 2020 حتى نهاية النصف الأول من عام 2025.
وعمل الصندوق خلال تلك الفترة على تعزيز وبناء قدرات الكوادر الوطنية من خلال إبرام 19 اتفاقية للتدريب النوعي المرتبط بالتوظيف في هذا القطاع الحيوي، بإجمالي مبلغ مالي تجاوز 851 مليون ريال، استهدفت تدريب أكثر من 8,450 كفاءة وطنية.
كما ارتفعت نسبة استدامة التوظيف للمدعومين من الصندوق في القطاع لتصل إلى 75%، ما يعكس جودة وفعالية البرامج التأهيلية وملاءمتها لمتطلبات القطاع.
وأسهمت برامج الصندوق في تمكين قطاع السياحة وتعزيز قدراته البشرية من خلال دعم 22 شهادة مهنية احترافية في التخصصات النوعية بالقطاع، وإطلاق 12 دورة تدريبية إلكترونية متخصصة على منصة «دروب»، إلى جانب رفع نسبة الدعم المقدم للمنشآت العاملة في عدد من أنشطة القطاع ضمن منتج «دعم التوظيف» لتصل نسبة التحمل إلى 50% من الأجر، وبحد أقصى 3000 ريال شهريًا.

وتجسد هذه النتائج، الدور المحوري للصندوق في تمكين مسيرة سوق العمل السعودي ودعم تحوله نحو القطاعات النوعية والواعدة، انطلاقًا من رؤية المملكة 2030، التي تضع السياحة كأحد الركائز الأساسية لتنويع الاقتصاد وبناء قاعدة من المواهب الوطنية.

كما تؤكد هذه الإنجازات على الجهود المتواصلة لـلصندوق في بناء قدرات بشرية وطنية مستدامة، قادرة على قيادة قطاعات المستقبل والإسهام في بناء اقتصاد وطني مزدهر.