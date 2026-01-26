أعلن وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح أن قطاع العقارات والإنشاءات يُمثل ما نسبته 13% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فيما بلغت نسبة مساهمة القطاع في إجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت 23%.
وأوضح الفالح في جلسة ضمن منتدى مستقبل العقار، أن القطاع يشهد نمواً في جوانب، منها نسبة مساهمته في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي وإجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت وعدد الشركات التي أطلقت مشاريعها.
عوائد صحية
وبيّـن أن القطاع العقاري يعتبر ركناً في النمو الاقتصادي للسعودية ويعتبر الأساس للقطاعات الأخرى، كما يوفر عوائد صحية للمستثمرين.
وأضاف أنه مع الإصلاحات في القطاع ونضجه فقد بدأ القطاع بجذب رؤوس الأموال العالمية، حيث شهدت تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر نمواً متوالياً في السنوات الماضية.
The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, announced that the real estate and construction sector represents 13% of the Gross Domestic Product, while its contribution to total fixed capital formation reached 23%.
Al-Falih clarified in a session during the Future of Real Estate Forum that the sector is experiencing growth in several aspects, including its contribution to the GDP, total fixed capital formation, and the number of companies that have launched their projects.
Healthy Returns
He indicated that the real estate sector is a cornerstone of economic growth in Saudi Arabia and serves as a foundation for other sectors, while also providing healthy returns for investors.
He added that with the reforms in the sector and its maturation, it has begun attracting global capital, as foreign direct investment flows have seen continuous growth in recent years.