أعلن وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح أن قطاع العقارات والإنشاءات يُمثل ما نسبته 13% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، فيما بلغت نسبة مساهمة القطاع في إجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت 23%.


وأوضح الفالح في جلسة ضمن منتدى مستقبل العقار، أن القطاع يشهد نمواً في جوانب، منها نسبة مساهمته في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي وإجمالي تكوين رأس المال الثابت وعدد الشركات التي أطلقت مشاريعها.

عوائد صحية


وبيّـن أن القطاع العقاري يعتبر ركناً في النمو الاقتصادي للسعودية ويعتبر الأساس للقطاعات الأخرى، كما يوفر عوائد صحية للمستثمرين.


وأضاف أنه مع الإصلاحات في القطاع ونضجه فقد بدأ القطاع بجذب رؤوس الأموال العالمية، حيث شهدت تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر نمواً متوالياً في السنوات الماضية.