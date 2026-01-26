The Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, announced that the real estate and construction sector represents 13% of the Gross Domestic Product, while its contribution to total fixed capital formation reached 23%.



Al-Falih clarified in a session during the Future of Real Estate Forum that the sector is experiencing growth in several aspects, including its contribution to the GDP, total fixed capital formation, and the number of companies that have launched their projects.

He indicated that the real estate sector is a cornerstone of economic growth in Saudi Arabia and serves as a foundation for other sectors, while also providing healthy returns for investors.



He added that with the reforms in the sector and its maturation, it has begun attracting global capital, as foreign direct investment flows have seen continuous growth in recent years.