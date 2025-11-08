بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لولي العهد في دولة الكويت الشيخ صباح خالد الحمد المبارك الصباح في وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله-.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقينا نبأ وفاة الشيخ صباح جابر فهد المالك الصباح -رحمه الله- ونبعث لسموكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلين المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».