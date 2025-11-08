The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him.

The Crown Prince said: “We received the news of the passing of Sheikh Sabah Jaber Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah - may God have mercy on him - and we extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Highness and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing and Responsive.”