The official spokesman for the coalition forces, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that in response to the request submitted by the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, regarding the immediate measures to protect civilians in the governorate of (Hadhramaut) due to the grave and horrific humanitarian violations against them by armed elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, and in continuation of the diligent and joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to de-escalate and to withdraw the Transitional Council's forces and hand over the camps to the National Guard forces and enable the local authority to exercise its responsibilities, the coalition forces affirm that any military movements that contradict these efforts will be dealt with directly in due time to protect civilian lives and ensure the success of the Saudi-Emirati efforts.

Major General Al-Maliki emphasized the continued supportive and steadfast position of the joint coalition forces in favor of the legitimate Yemeni government, and he urged everyone to assume national responsibility, exercise restraint, and respond to the efforts for peaceful solutions to maintain security and stability.