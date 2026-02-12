نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية يؤدي صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين

The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, today (Thursday), performed the prayer for rain with a large congregation at King Fahd Mosque in Khobar.

The prayer was led by the Director General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance branch in the Eastern Province, Sheikh Omar Al-Duwish, who recommended in his sermon to fear God, return to Him, sincerely repent, and increase good deeds, explaining the great virtue of seeking forgiveness and the blessings and goodness that come from it. He asked God to provide relief to the country and its people, and to make what He sends down a mercy, blessing, and general benefit for Muslims.

Alongside the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, the prayer was attended by the Deputy Governor Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi, and several officials from both civilian and military sectors.

