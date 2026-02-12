أدى نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الخميس)، صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين في جامع الملك فهد بمحافظة الخبر.

نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية يؤدي صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين


وأمَّ المصلين مدير عام فرع وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد بالمنطقة الشرقية الشيخ عمر الدويش، الذي أوصى في خطبته بتقوى الله، والرجوع إليه، والتوبة الصادقة، والإكثار من الأعمال الصالحة، مبينًا ما في الاستغفار من فضل عظيم، وما يترتب عليه من نزول البركات والخيرات، سائلاً الله أن يغيث البلاد والعباد، ويجعل ما ينزله رحمةً وبركةً وعموم نفعٍ للمسلمين.

وأدى الصلاة مع نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية، وكيل الإمارة تركي بن عبدالله التميمي، وعدد من المسؤولين من مدنيين وعسكريين.

