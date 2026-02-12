On behalf of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, today (Thursday), awarded the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation the Makkah Award for Excellence in its seventeenth session (2025–2026) in the social excellence track, during the annual ceremony held to announce the winners in various award tracks, in the presence of several princes, dignitaries, and officials from participating entities.

The award was received by the Chairman of the Foundation's Board of Trustees, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, and the Vice Chairman, Mohiuddin Kamel, from the Deputy Emir of the region. They expressed their pride in this honor, which embodies the foundation's status in the field of social work and confirms the effectiveness of its developmental programs and initiatives in empowering individuals and enhancing quality of life. They clarified that the Makkah Award for Excellence is one of the most prominent national awards that, with the follow-up and support of the Emir of the region, has contributed to building a competitive system based on quality, innovation, and social responsibility, and recognizing initiatives that create a tangible impact in the community.

They explained that this victory extends the legacy of its founder, Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel – may he rest in peace – who established the concept of institutional humanitarian work based on impact and sustainability, noting that the award represents an incentive to continue developing programs, enhancing partnerships, and contributing to achieving sustainable development in the Makkah Region.

It is noteworthy that the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation is a non-profit organization that initiates support for solutions contributing to building a productive and cohesive community. Since its inception, its impact has reached over 1,700,000 beneficiaries through a set of strategic goals, the most prominent of which is supporting social solidarity at a rate of 60.5%, and serving the guests of الرحمن at 39.5%, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It is mentioned that the Makkah Award for Excellence enjoys the patronage and interest of the Emir of the Makkah Region, who has established a vision since its launch based on promoting a culture of excellence, solidifying concepts of quality and institutional excellence, and motivating qualitative initiatives with sustainable impact. Since its establishment in 2008, the award has seen continuous development in its criteria and mechanisms, alongside the expansion of its tracks, which include administrative, social, economic, cultural, urban, environmental, scientific and technical, and humanitarian excellence, in addition to excellence in Hajj and Umrah services, reflecting its role in supporting the objectives of comprehensive development in the region, in harmony with the directions of Vision 2030.