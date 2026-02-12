نيابة عن مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز، توّج نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الخميس)، مؤسسة صالح عبد الله كامل الإنسانية بجائزة مكة للتميّز في دورتها السابعة عشرة (2025–2026) ضمن مسار التميّز الاجتماعي، وذلك خلال الحفل السنوي الذي أُقيم للإعلان عن الفائزين في مختلف مسارات الجائزة، وذلك بحضور عدد من أصحاب السمو الأمراء والمعالي ومسؤولي ومديري الجهات المشاركة.

وتسلّم الجائزة رئيس مجلس أمناء المؤسسة عبدالله صالح كامل، ونائب رئيس مجلس الأمناء محيي الدين كامل، من نائب أمير المنطقة، وعبّرا عن اعتزازهما بهذا التكريم الذي يجسّد مكانة المؤسسة في مجال العمل الاجتماعي، ويؤكد فاعلية برامجها ومبادراتها التنموية في تمكين الإنسان وتعزيز جودة الحياة، موضحين أن جائزة مكة للتميّز تُعد من أبرز الجوائز الوطنية التي أسهمت، بمتابعة ودعم أمير المنطقة، في بناء منظومة تنافسية ترتكز على الجودة والابتكار والمسؤولية المجتمعية، وتكريم المبادرات التي تُحدث أثرًا ملموسًا في المجتمع.

وأوضحا أن هذا الفوز يأتي امتدادًا لإرث مؤسسها الشيخ صالح عبد الله كامل – رحمه الله – الذي رسّخ مفهوم العمل الإنساني المؤسسي القائم على الأثر والاستدامة، مشيرين إلى أن الجائزة تمثّل حافزًا لمواصلة تطوير البرامج، وتعزيز الشراكات، والإسهام في تحقيق تنمية مستدامة بمنطقة مكة المكرّمة.

يُشار إلى أن مؤسسة صالح عبد الله كامل الإنسانية مؤسسة غير ربحية تبادر في دعم حلول تساهم في بناء مجتمع منتج ومتكافل، وقد وصل أثرها منذ انطلاقها إلى أكثر من 1,700,000 مستفيد عبر مجموعة من الأهداف الإستراتيجية يتمثل أبرزها في دعم التكافل الاجتماعي بنسبة 60.5%، خدمة ضيوف الرحمن 39.5% بما يتواءم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ومع أهداف الأمم المتحدة للتنمية المستدامة.

يذكر أن جائزة مكة للتميّز، تحظى برعاية واهتمام أمير منطقة مكة المكرّمة، الذي رسّخ منذ إطلاقها رؤية تقوم على تعزيز ثقافة الإتقان، وترسيخ مفاهيم الجودة والتميّز المؤسسي، وتحفيز المبادرات النوعية ذات الأثر المستدام، وشهدت الجائزة منذ تأسيسها عام 2008، تطويرًا مستمرًا في معاييرها وآلياتها، إلى جانب التوسّع في مساراتها التي تشمل التميّز الإداري، والاجتماعي، والاقتصادي، والثقافي، والعمراني، والبيئي، والعلمي والتقني، والإنساني، إضافة إلى التميّز في خدمات الحج والعمرة، بما يعكس دورها في دعم مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة في المنطقة، انسجامًا مع توجهات رؤية 2030.