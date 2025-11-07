شهدت عقبة ضلع التي تربط منطقتي عسير وجازان أمس واليوم كثافة مرورية في حركة السير في ظل التواجد المروري والأمني على امتداد طريقها المتجه من أبها ومحافظات سراة عسير إلى تهامتها وشواطئها ومنطقة جازان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.
ورصدت «عكاظ» كثافة المركبات عبر طريق العقبة المزدحم، ودوريات المرور تتابع حركة السير نتيجة ما تشهده سراة عسير خلال هذه الفترة الزمنية من أجواء باردة، التي ستستمر نحو 4 أشهر، حيث يلجأ سكانها للهروب من الأجواء الباردة، والذهاب للاستمتاع بالأجواء الدافئة.
The Al-Qabaa Pass, which connects the regions of Asir and Jazan, witnessed heavy traffic yesterday and today due to the presence of traffic and security along its route leading from Abha and the governorates of Sarawat Asir to its lowlands and beaches, as well as the Jazan region during the weekend.
“Okaz” monitored the density of vehicles along the crowded Al-Qabaa road, with traffic patrols observing the flow of traffic due to the cold weather currently experienced in Sarawat Asir during this time, which is expected to last for about 4 months. Residents tend to escape the cold weather and head to enjoy the warmer climate.