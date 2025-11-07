The Al-Qabaa Pass, which connects the regions of Asir and Jazan, witnessed heavy traffic yesterday and today due to the presence of traffic and security along its route leading from Abha and the governorates of Sarawat Asir to its lowlands and beaches, as well as the Jazan region during the weekend.

“Okaz” monitored the density of vehicles along the crowded Al-Qabaa road, with traffic patrols observing the flow of traffic due to the cold weather currently experienced in Sarawat Asir during this time, which is expected to last for about 4 months. Residents tend to escape the cold weather and head to enjoy the warmer climate.