شهدت عقبة ضلع التي تربط منطقتي عسير وجازان أمس واليوم كثافة مرورية في حركة السير في ظل التواجد المروري والأمني على امتداد طريقها المتجه من أبها ومحافظات سراة عسير إلى تهامتها وشواطئها ومنطقة جازان خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.

ورصدت «عكاظ» كثافة المركبات عبر طريق العقبة المزدحم، ودوريات المرور تتابع حركة السير نتيجة ما تشهده سراة عسير خلال هذه الفترة الزمنية من أجواء باردة، التي ستستمر نحو 4 أشهر، حيث يلجأ سكانها للهروب من الأجواء الباردة، والذهاب للاستمتاع بالأجواء الدافئة.