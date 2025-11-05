The King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, along with his accompanying delegation, visited SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the leading national partner in the defense and security sector and one of the companies of the Public Investment Fund, as part of his official visit to the Kingdom, accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb.

He was welcomed by the CEO of SAMI, Engineer Thamer bin Mohammed Al-Muhid, along with several officials from the company.

During the visit, he was briefed on the company's facilities and its advanced capabilities in the fields of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as its role in localizing aerospace industries in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, enhancing the defense industry ecosystem in the Kingdom, and supporting its growing position.

This visit aims to explore future areas of cooperation between the two sides in the aviation and aerospace sector.

The delegation accompanying the King of Malaysia included Prince Idris Ibrahim, Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Minister of Defense Mohammed Khalid bin Nooruddin, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imran bin Mohammed Zain, Chief of the Royal Court Dr. Azmi bin Rouhani, and the Malaysian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Mohammed Bakri Syed Abdulrahman.