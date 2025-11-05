زار ملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم، والوفد المرافق له، شركة سامي السلام لصناعة الطيران (SAMI Alsalam) التابعة للشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية (SAMI) الشريك الوطني الرائد لقطاع الدفاع والأمن إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، وذلك في إطار زيارته الرسمية للمملكة، يرافقه وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب.

وكان في استقباله الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة (SAMI) المهندس ثامر بن محمد المهيد، وعدد من المسؤولين في الشركة.

وخلال الزيارة، اطّلع على مرافق الشركة وقدراتها المتقدمة في مجالات الصيانة والإصلاح وعَمْرَة الطائرات، ودورها في توطين صناعات الطيران والفضاء بما يتوافق مع رؤية المملكة 2030، وتعزيز منظومة الصناعة الدفاعية في المملكة، ودعم مكانتها المتنامية.

وتهدف هذه الزيارة إلى استكشاف مجالات التعاون المستقبلية بين الجانبين في قطاع الطيران والفضاء.

وضم الوفد المرافق لملك ماليزيا، الأمير إدريس إبراهيم، و الأمير عبدالرحمن إبراهيم، ووزير الدفاع محمد خالد بن نور الدين، والأمين العام لوزارة الخارجية عمران بن محمد زين، ورئيس الديوان الملكي الدكتور عزمي بن روحاني، وسفير ماليزيا لدى المملكة محمد بكري سيد عبدالرحمن.