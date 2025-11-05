زار ملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم، والوفد المرافق له، شركة سامي السلام لصناعة الطيران (SAMI Alsalam) التابعة للشركة السعودية للصناعات العسكرية (SAMI) الشريك الوطني الرائد لقطاع الدفاع والأمن إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، وذلك في إطار زيارته الرسمية للمملكة، يرافقه وزير السياحة أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب.
وكان في استقباله الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة (SAMI) المهندس ثامر بن محمد المهيد، وعدد من المسؤولين في الشركة.
وخلال الزيارة، اطّلع على مرافق الشركة وقدراتها المتقدمة في مجالات الصيانة والإصلاح وعَمْرَة الطائرات، ودورها في توطين صناعات الطيران والفضاء بما يتوافق مع رؤية المملكة 2030، وتعزيز منظومة الصناعة الدفاعية في المملكة، ودعم مكانتها المتنامية.
وتهدف هذه الزيارة إلى استكشاف مجالات التعاون المستقبلية بين الجانبين في قطاع الطيران والفضاء.
وضم الوفد المرافق لملك ماليزيا، الأمير إدريس إبراهيم، و الأمير عبدالرحمن إبراهيم، ووزير الدفاع محمد خالد بن نور الدين، والأمين العام لوزارة الخارجية عمران بن محمد زين، ورئيس الديوان الملكي الدكتور عزمي بن روحاني، وسفير ماليزيا لدى المملكة محمد بكري سيد عبدالرحمن.
The King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, along with his accompanying delegation, visited SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the leading national partner in the defense and security sector and one of the companies of the Public Investment Fund, as part of his official visit to the Kingdom, accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb.
He was welcomed by the CEO of SAMI, Engineer Thamer bin Mohammed Al-Muhid, along with several officials from the company.
During the visit, he was briefed on the company's facilities and its advanced capabilities in the fields of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as its role in localizing aerospace industries in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, enhancing the defense industry ecosystem in the Kingdom, and supporting its growing position.
This visit aims to explore future areas of cooperation between the two sides in the aviation and aerospace sector.
The delegation accompanying the King of Malaysia included Prince Idris Ibrahim, Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Minister of Defense Mohammed Khalid bin Nooruddin, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Imran bin Mohammed Zain, Chief of the Royal Court Dr. Azmi bin Rouhani, and the Malaysian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Mohammed Bakri Syed Abdulrahman.