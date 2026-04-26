مضت ليلة البارحة بعد أن أعطت الأهلي كامل حقوقه وأعطتنا كثيراً من الجمال وطلبت منا أن نكتب كما يريد العشاق!

عام يدعم عاماً ويمنح النخبوي حقاً لا ينازعه فيه أحد!

فاز الأهلي ونامت الأرض مبسوطة يا من أردتم سرقة حقوق مساعد الرشيدي وتجييرها لغيره!

الراقي.. الملكي.. النخبوي مثلث اجتمع حول الأهلي وحذارِ أن تسرقوا ما ليس لكم!

جدة ارتدت حلة خضراء وعشت معها شعراً كتبته وآخر قرأته وثالث شدا به محمد عبده تذكرت منه يا أهلي يا المر العذب سكنت جروحي غصب!

ممتلئ فرحاً وممتلئ بهجة فمن أين تريدون أن نبتدي الحكاية؟

حكاية لغة ابتلعها الإنجاز الفخم أم حكاية كيان ابتلع آسيا بكاملها في ظرف عامين!

كثير من الأندية تبحث عن ألقاب معنوية لكن الأهلي اختارته النخبة سيداً لها ففيه من الإغراء ما جعله معشوقها الأول!

تصغر العبارات أمام كبر الحدث وضاقت المدرجات أمام جمهور هو اليوم الأثر والتأثير!

تمنيت أن أملك هذه اللحظة لغة أوثق بها «ملحمة السبت» التي رسم من خلالها الأهلي لوحة عشاء لم يسبقه لها رسام!

لا شك بل لا يوجد داعٍ للشك ونحن نغني للأهلي ونتغنى به!

نخبة ونخبة أخرى برسم آسيوي لم يسبق الأهلي لها إلا الأهلي فماذا عساكم قائلون؟

كواساكي وماتشيدا وفيسيل كوبى ثلاثة فرق يابانية لا يمكن أن تنسى الأهلي لكن الأهلي يبحث عن أرقام أخرى تعزز مسيرته على درب تصفية حسابات مع استعادة أمجاد هي له وليست لغيره!

أحب أن اكتب اليوم كما تريد اللحظة، أكتب سطراً وأداعب آخر، ومع كل كلمة أردد النخبوية صعبه قوية والرسالة أعني بها بعضاً ممن أتعبهم الأهلي ولم يتعبوه!

العائد من الموت هو اليوم الرقم الصعب في مشروعنا الرياضي مع أنه الأقل صرفاً من الثلاثة!

صديقي ماتياس لا يكفي أن أبارك له هنا عبر مقال كتبني ولم أكتبه بل يحتاج مني رسالة إنصاف ورسالة اعتذار وفق كلام أنا فيه الأبيض إذا غيري تلون!

هي ليست مجرد ليلة أجاذبها الهوى وأطرب وأغني بل زمن توقف أمام بوابة الأهلي وقال في زهو: أيا قلعة المجد والمجد أهلي!

أخيراً يقول ألكسندر سولجينيتسين: «الأشرار يدعمون بعضهم بعضاً دائماً.. هذه هي قوتهم الرئيسية».