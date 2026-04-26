Last night passed after giving Al-Ahli all its rights and providing us with much beauty, asking us to write as lovers desire!

A year supports another and grants the elite a right that no one can dispute!

Al-Ahli won, and the earth slept contentedly, O you who wanted to steal the rights of Musaid Al-Rashidi and transfer them to others!

The elegant.. the royal.. the elite, a triangle gathered around Al-Ahli, and beware of stealing what is not yours!

Jeddah donned a green robe, and I lived with it poetry I wrote, another I read, and a third that Muhammad Abdu sang, reminding me of you, my Ahli, oh sweet bitterness that resided in my wounds by force!

Full of joy and full of delight, where do you want us to start the story?

A story of a language swallowed by the magnificent achievement, or a story of an entity that swallowed all of Asia in just two years!

Many clubs seek moral titles, but Al-Ahli was chosen by the elite as its lord, for it has an allure that made it their first love!

Words shrink before the magnitude of the event, and the stands were cramped before a crowd that is today the impact and influence!

I wished I could own this moment, a language to document "The Epic of Saturday," through which Al-Ahli painted a dinner scene that no artist has ever preceded!

There is no doubt, nor is there any need for doubt, as we sing for Al-Ahli and celebrate it!

An elite and another elite with an Asian design that Al-Ahli has only preceded itself, so what do you have to say?

Kawasaki, Matsumoto, and Vissel Kobe, three Japanese teams that cannot forget Al-Ahli, but Al-Ahli seeks other numbers to enhance its journey on the path of settling accounts while reclaiming glories that belong to it and not to others!

I love to write today as the moment desires, writing one line and teasing another, and with every word, I repeat that elitism is difficult and strong, and by the message, I mean some of those whom Al-Ahli exhausted and who did not exhaust it!

The one who returned from death is today the difficult number in our sports project, even though he is the least spent among the three!

My friend Matthias, it is not enough to congratulate him here through an article that wrote me and I did not write it, but he needs from me a message of fairness and a message of apology according to words I am in the white if others have colored!

This is not just a night I flirt with and sing, but a time that stopped at the gate of Al-Ahli and said with pride: O fortress of glory, and glory is my Ahli!

Finally, Alexander Solzhenitsyn says: "The wicked always support each other... this is their main strength."