اقتربت عملة البيتكوين من مستوى 80 ألف دولار لأول مرة منذ يناير الماضي، في تعافٍ تدريجي مدفوع بتدفقات استثمارية قوية ومشتريات مؤسسية.


وبحسب البيانات، جذبت صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة المرتبطة بالبتكوين نحو ملياري دولار خلال الشهر الماضي، مع عودة التدفقات الإيجابية في مارس بعد أربعة أشهر من التراجع.


وسجلت بيتكوين مكاسب بنحو 14% منذ نهاية مارس الماضي، وسط تحسن تدريجي في معنويات السوق.


ويوم الأربعاء الماضي سجلت بيتكوين مكاسب لافتة بالتزامن مع صعود أسواق الأسهم العالمية، بعدما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عزمه تمديد وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران، ما عزز شهية المخاطرة في الأسواق ودفع المستثمرين إلى الإقبال على الأصول ذات العائد المرتفع.


تعافٍ ملحوظ


وشهدت سوق العملات المشفرة تعافياً ملحوظاً خلال التعاملات الأخيرة، مع استمرار «بيتكوين» في الصعود ومغازلة مستوى 77 ألف دولار.


وصعد مؤشر معنويات السوق إلى 33 نقطة، وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ منتصف يناير الماضي، مقترباً من النطاق المحايد.


ووجدت «بيتكوين» دعماً قوياً عند أعلى مستوياتها المسجلة في مارس الماضي، مما يمهد الطريق لمزيد من الزخم الإيجابي نحو حاجز 86 ألف دولار.


ويتعزز هذا التفاؤل بفضل تدفق استثمارات عالمية في صناديق العملات المشفرة بلغت 1.4 مليار دولار الأسبوع الماضي، استحوذت «بيتكوين» وحدها على نحو 1.11 مليار دولار منها.