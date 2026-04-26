Bitcoin has approached the $80,000 level for the first time since last January, in a gradual recovery driven by strong investment flows and institutional purchases.



According to the data, Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds attracted nearly $2 billion last month, with positive flows returning in March after four months of decline.



Bitcoin has recorded gains of about 14% since the end of March, amid a gradual improvement in market sentiment.



Last Wednesday, Bitcoin saw notable gains coinciding with the rise of global stock markets, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which boosted risk appetite in the markets and encouraged investors to seek high-yield assets.



Significant Recovery



The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a significant recovery during recent trading sessions, with Bitcoin continuing to rise and flirting with the $77,000 level.



The market sentiment index rose to 33 points, its highest level since mid-January, approaching the neutral range.



Bitcoin found strong support at its highest recorded levels in March, paving the way for further positive momentum towards the $86,000 barrier.



This optimism is bolstered by a global investment flow into cryptocurrency funds that reached $1.4 billion last week, with Bitcoin alone accounting for about $1.11 billion of that amount.