The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, sponsored yesterday (Monday) the annual ceremony of the university and the graduation of (518) male and female students from the (44th) batch, representing (15) Arab countries and (3) Islamic countries, at the university's headquarters in Riyadh.

The President of the University, Dr. Abdulmajid Abdullah Al-Bunyan, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on his behalf and on behalf of the university staff, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the care and attention the university receives, praising the support of the Minister of Interior, the honorary president of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers and the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the university.

He explained that the university is approaching the completion of five decades since its establishment, which it has spent serving the joint Arab security work and enhancing its position as a specialized scientific institution in security sciences, noting the accreditation of its programs by international institutions and its joining of the United Nations network of institutes specialized in crime prevention and criminal justice.

Confronting Emerging Security Challenges

He pointed out that the Supreme Council of the university has approved an update to its strategic plan, aiming to enhance the readiness of graduates to face emerging security challenges and to effectively and responsibly employ modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, while adhering to values and ethics.

For their part, the graduates expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his sponsorship and attendance at their graduation ceremony in a speech delivered on their behalf by student Issa Rashid Al Khalifa, confirming their pride in their academic experience and their responsibility to serve their countries and protect their security.

The ceremony witnessed the announcement of the graduates' results, followed by a procession of the students, and then the taking of commemorative photos on this occasion.

A number of princes, senior officials, ambassadors, and representatives from several Arab and Islamic countries attended the ceremony, along with representatives of relevant organizations and entities associated with the university.