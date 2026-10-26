استقبلت أسرة العباسي المعزين والمواسين في وفاة فقيدها الزميل بدر محمد العباسي، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الأحد)، وأُديت الصلاة عليه في المسجد الحرام بمكة المكرمة بعد صلاة العشاء (الأحد)، وووري جثمانه الثرى في مقابر المعلاة.
ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الفقيد بحي الشاطئ في جدة.
The Al-Abbasi family received condolences and sympathies for the loss of their dear colleague, Badr Mohammed Al-Abbasi, who passed away yesterday (Sunday). The prayer was performed for him at the Grand Mosque in Mecca after the evening prayer (Sunday), and his body was laid to rest in the Al-Mu'alla cemetery.
Condolences are being accepted at the deceased's home in the Al-Shatea neighborhood in Jeddah.