استقبلت أسرة العباسي المعزين والمواسين في وفاة فقيدها الزميل بدر محمد العباسي، الذي وافته المنية أمس (الأحد)، وأُديت الصلاة عليه في المسجد الحرام بمكة المكرمة بعد صلاة العشاء (الأحد)، وووري جثمانه الثرى في مقابر المعلاة.

ويتقبل العزاء في منزل الفقيد بحي الشاطئ في جدة.