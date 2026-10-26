The Al-Abbasi family received condolences and sympathies for the loss of their dear colleague, Badr Mohammed Al-Abbasi, who passed away yesterday (Sunday). The prayer was performed for him at the Grand Mosque in Mecca after the evening prayer (Sunday), and his body was laid to rest in the Al-Mu'alla cemetery.

Condolences are being accepted at the deceased's home in the Al-Shatea neighborhood in Jeddah.