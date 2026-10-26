اتهمت منظمة «هيومن رايتس ووتش» مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية باستخدام متفجرات لإلحاق أضرار جسيمة بطريق هيجة العبد، الشريان التجاري الرئيسي لإمداد مدينة تعز المحاصرة، محذرة من أن استهداف الطريق يهدد حياة مئات آلاف المدنيين، ويزيد من تفاقم نقص الغذاء والماء والدواء والوقود.


وقالت المنظمة، في تقرير نشرته اليوم (الاثنين)، إن هجمات على الطريق خلال أكتوبر الجاري تسببت في أضرار جسيمة بعبّارات مائية أسفل الطريق، معتبرة أن تدمير الحوثيين المتعمد لأجزاء من بنية تحتية لا غنى عنها لبقاء المدنيين قد يشكل انتهاكاً لقوانين الحرب ويرقى إلى جريمة حرب، فضلاً عن احتمال تسبب الهجمات في أضرار غير متناسبة بالمدنيين.


وقالت نيكو جعفرنيا، باحثة اليمن والبحرين في المنظمة، إن استهداف آخر طريق تجاري لإمداد تعز المحاصرة يفاقم المخاطر على السكان الذين يعانون نقصاً حاداً في الحاجات الأساسية، محذرة من أن استمرار قطع الطريق قد يعرّض حياتهم وظروفهم المعيشية لمخاطر أكبر.


ووفقاً للتقرير، فجّرت مليشيا الحوثي متفجرات قرابة الساعة الرابعة فجر 18 أكتوبر الجاري على طريق هيجة العبد في مدينة التربة، ما ألحق أضراراً جسيمة بجزء منه. ونقلت المنظمة عن سكان ومصادر مطلعة أن الحوثيين كانوا يسيطرون على المنطقة منذ 4 أكتوبر، ولم تكن هناك اشتباكات برية أو مؤشرات على محاولة قوات حكومية استعادة المنطقة ليلة الهجوم.


وتحققت المنظمة من صور ومقاطع مصورة وحددت مواقعها الجغرافية، وأظهرت الأضرار التي لحقت بعبّارة مائية عند منعطفات الطريق، بما يتوافق مع تفجير متفجرات تحت سطح الأرض.


وأشار التقرير إلى هجوم سابق وقع في 30 سبتمبر وصباح 1 أكتوبر، حين تسللت قوات يُشتبه في أنها حوثية إلى طريق هيجة العبد، وزرعت متفجرات وفجّرتها في عبّارة مائية قرب سوق الوهطي، قبل أن تنسحب.


ويأتي ذلك في ظل استمرار إغلاق معظم الطرق المؤدية إلى تعز والخارجة منها بسبب الأعمال العدائية.

وحذرت المنظمة من التداعيات الإنسانية لاستهداف الطريق، مشيرة إلى أن برنامج الأغذية العالمي أفاد في 14 أكتوبر بأنه لم يتمكن من الوصول إلى أكثر من 600 ألف شخص في تعز يعتمدون على المساعدات الإنسانية، واصفاً الوضع بأنه يثير قلقاً بالغاً، في ظل تصنيف معظم مديريات المحافظة ضمن مستويات الطوارئ من الجوع.


ونقل التقرير عن البرنامج تحذيره من اقتراب مخزونات دقيق القمح من النفاد، وأن الإمدادات الغذائية المتبقية في الأسواق المحلية قد لا تكفي سوى لفترة قصيرة إذا استمرت قيود الوصول.


وتخضع مدينة تعز لحصار حوثي منذ عام 2015، بعدما سيطرت المليشيا على أجزاء من المحافظة وقطعت طرقاً حيوية تربط المدينة ببقية المناطق، خصوصاً مدينة عدن.


وأكدت المنظمة أن إغلاق الطرق قيّد حركة المدنيين وعرقل تدفق السلع الأساسية، بما فيها المياه، ووصول المساعدات الإنسانية.


وشددت «هيومن رايتس ووتش» على أن قوانين الحرب تحظر استخدام تجويع المدنيين أسلوباً للقتال، وتُلزم أطراف النزاع بالسماح بوصول الإغاثة الإنسانية وتسهيلها، كما تحظر مهاجمة الأعيان التي لا غنى عنها لبقاء السكان المدنيين أو تدميرها أو تعطيلها، إذا كان ذلك بقصد حرمانهم من وسائل البقاء.


وحذرت جعفرنيا المليشيا الحوثية من أن استمرار القتال في تعز والذي قالت إنه قد يخلّف عواقب وخيمة على مئات آلاف المحتاجين إلى المساعدات، بعد سنوات طويلة من النزاع.