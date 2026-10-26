The organization "Human Rights Watch" accused the Houthi terrorist militia of using explosives to cause severe damage to the Heijah al-Abd road, the main commercial artery supplying the besieged city of Taiz, warning that targeting the road threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians and exacerbates the shortage of food, water, medicine, and fuel.



The organization stated in a report published today (Monday) that attacks on the road during October have caused significant damage to the water crossings beneath the road, considering that the Houthis' deliberate destruction of parts of the infrastructure essential for civilian survival may constitute a violation of the laws of war and rise to the level of a war crime, in addition to the potential for the attacks to cause disproportionate harm to civilians.



Nico Jafarniya, a researcher on Yemen and Bahrain at the organization, said that targeting the last commercial route supplying the besieged Taiz exacerbates the risks for the population suffering from acute shortages of basic needs, warning that the continued closure of the road could expose their lives and living conditions to greater risks.



According to the report, the Houthi militia detonated explosives around 4 AM on October 18 on the Heijah al-Abd road in the city of Taiz, causing severe damage to part of it. The organization reported from residents and informed sources that the Houthis had controlled the area since October 4, and there were no ground clashes or indications of an attempt by government forces to retake the area on the night of the attack.



The organization verified images and video clips and identified their geographical locations, showing the damage inflicted on a water crossing at the bends of the road, consistent with the detonation of explosives underground.



The report mentioned a previous attack that occurred on September 30 and the morning of October 1, when forces suspected to be Houthi infiltrated the Heijah al-Abd road, planted explosives, and detonated them at a water crossing near the al-Wahati market before withdrawing.



This comes amid the continued closure of most roads leading to and from Taiz due to hostilities.

The organization warned of the humanitarian consequences of targeting the road, noting that the World Food Programme reported on October 14 that it had been unable to reach more than 600,000 people in Taiz who rely on humanitarian aid, describing the situation as extremely concerning, with most districts of the governorate classified at emergency levels of hunger.



The report quoted the program warning that wheat flour stocks are nearing depletion, and that the remaining food supplies in local markets may only last for a short period if access restrictions continue.



The city of Taiz has been under Houthi siege since 2015, after the militia took control of parts of the governorate and cut off vital roads linking the city to other areas, particularly the city of Aden.



The organization confirmed that the closure of roads has restricted the movement of civilians and hindered the flow of essential goods, including water, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.



Human Rights Watch emphasized that the laws of war prohibit the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare, and obligate the parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate humanitarian relief access, as well as prohibit attacking or destroying or disabling objects that are indispensable for the survival of the civilian population if done with the intent to deprive them of the means of survival.



Jafarniya warned the Houthi militia that the continued fighting in Taiz could have dire consequences for hundreds of thousands in need of assistance, after many years of conflict.