اتهمت لجنة تحقيق دولية مكلفة من الأمم المتحدة، اليوم (الاثنين)، إسرائيل بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية بحق الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، تشمل الإبادة والتعذيب والعنف والاضطهاد، مؤكدةً أن إسرائيل تواصل ارتكاب أعمال إبادة جماعية في قطاع غزة.


وخلصت اللجنة، في تقرير جديد، إلى أن الجرائم المرتكبة في الضفة الغربية تستند إلى دوافع تمييزية متداخلة، ترتبط بالجنسية والعرق والانتماء الإثني، في وقت تتواصل فيه العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في مدينة الخليل، التي أسفرت عن نزوح أكثر من ثلاثة آلاف فلسطيني.


تنديد ألماني بجرائم إسرائيل


وفي برلين، أعرب متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الألمانية عن قلق بلاده إزاء تصريحات لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بشأن احتمال فرض إغلاق كامل على الضفة الغربية، مؤكداً أن الجيش الإسرائيلي، بصفته قوة احتلال، ملزم باحترام حقوق الفلسطينيين وحمايتها.


ميدانياً، أعلنت بلدية الخليل نزوح 3189 فلسطينياً جراء العملية العسكرية الإسرائيلية المتواصلة في المدينة، بينهم أكثر من مئتي رضيع و32 شخصاً من ذوي الإعاقة.


وبدأت العملية الإسرائيلية، (السبت)، عقب هجوم نفذه مسلحان فلسطينيان وأسفر عن مقتل جنديين إسرائيليين عند حاجز قرب المدينة.


ودخلت القوات الإسرائيلية حي عين دير بحة، الذي ينحدر منه منفذا الهجوم، وأمرت السكان بإخلاء منازلهم ومغادرة المنطقة، بعد تعهد نتنياهو بتنفيذ عملية عسكرية واسعة في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.


وأظهرت صور التقطتها وسائل إعلام غربية، رتلاً من الآليات العسكرية ومركبات الشرطة الإسرائيلية، ترافقه قوات عسكرية في أحد شوارع الخليل، الذي أُغلق أمام حركة المدنيين.


اعتداء على مسن فلسطيني


وفي سياق الانتهاكات المصاحبة للعملية، اتهم مختار الحي حجازي شاور التميمي، البالغ من العمر 70 عاماً، الجنود الإسرائيليين بالاعتداء عليه بالضرب أثناء محاولته العودة إلى منزله.


وقال التميمي، من سريره في المستشفى حيث يرقد وساقه ملفوفة بضمادة سميكة، إنه يتذكر تعرضه للضرب على ساقيه وصدره وكتفيه، مضيفاً أن أحد الجنود ضربه أيضاً على رأسه، قبل أن يدفعوه إلى الخلف، ليواصل الابتعاد حتى وصل إلى منطقة آمنة.