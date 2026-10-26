An international investigative committee commissioned by the United Nations accused Israel today (Monday) of committing crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including genocide, torture, violence, and persecution, asserting that Israel continues to commit acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.



The committee concluded in a new report that the crimes committed in the West Bank are based on overlapping discriminatory motives related to nationality, race, and ethnic affiliation, while Israeli military operations continue in the city of Hebron, resulting in the displacement of more than three thousand Palestinians.



German condemnation of Israeli crimes



In Berlin, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry expressed his country's concern regarding statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the possibility of imposing a complete closure on the West Bank, emphasizing that the Israeli army, as an occupying force, is obligated to respect and protect the rights of Palestinians.



On the ground, the Hebron municipality announced the displacement of 3,189 Palestinians due to the ongoing Israeli military operation in the city, including more than two hundred infants and 32 individuals with disabilities.



The Israeli operation began on Saturday following an attack carried out by two Palestinian gunmen that resulted in the deaths of two Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near the city.



The Israeli forces entered the Ain Deir Bahah neighborhood, from which the attackers originated, and ordered residents to evacuate their homes and leave the area, after Netanyahu pledged to carry out a large-scale military operation in the occupied Palestinian territories.



Images captured by Western media showed a convoy of military vehicles and Israeli police cars, accompanied by military forces, in one of the streets of Hebron, which was closed to civilian movement.



Assault on an elderly Palestinian



In the context of the violations accompanying the operation, the neighborhood chief, Hajjazi Shawar Al-Tamimi, 70 years old, accused Israeli soldiers of assaulting him while he was trying to return to his home.



Al-Tamimi, from his hospital bed where he is lying with his leg wrapped in a thick bandage, recalled being beaten on his legs, chest, and shoulders, adding that one of the soldiers also struck him on the head before pushing him backward, forcing him to continue moving away until he reached a safe area.