Almarai participated as a gold partner in the Food Industries Future Forum 2026, which was held in Dubai. It is one of the most prominent annual strategic gatherings for the food system in the region. The forum was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates and in collaboration with the UAE Food Industries Association.

This edition of the forum carried the slogan: "Together Towards Food Resilience," as it brought together government decision-makers, industry leaders, investors, and innovation and technology experts from various parts of the region to discuss ways to enhance food security, build more resilient supply chains, and drive innovation in the sector.

Almarai relies on long-term investments in advanced manufacturing, supply chains, and logistics services, along with its ongoing efforts in digital transformation, innovation, and improving operational efficiency, which contribute to enhancing the continuity of food supplies, increasing food production and distribution efficiency, and strengthening the resilience of the food value chain in the region.

Platforms like the Food Industries Future Forum provide an opportunity for knowledge exchange and building effective partnerships between the public and private sectors and academic and technical institutions, contributing to enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the regional food system in the long term.