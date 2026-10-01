شاركت المراعي كشريك ذهبي في منتدى مستقبل الصناعات الغذائية 2026 الذي أُقيم بمدينة دبي، ويُعد أحد أبرز الملتقيات الإستراتيجية السنوية لمنظومة الغذاء على مستوى المنطقة. وقد أُقيم المنتدى تحت رعاية وزارة الاقتصاد والسياحة في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وبالتعاون مع تجمع الصناعات الغذائية الإماراتي.

وحملت هذه الدورة من المنتدى شعار: «معًا نحو مرونة غذائية»، إذ جمع المنتدى صناع القرار الحكوميين وقادة الصناعة والمستثمرين وخبراء الابتكار والتقنية من مختلف أنحاء المنطقة، لبحث سبل تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، وبناء سلاسل إمداد أكثر مرونة، ودفع عجلة الابتكار في القطاع.

وتستند المراعي إلى استثمارات طويلة الأمد في التصنيع المتقدم وسلاسل التوريد والخدمات اللوجستية، إلى جانب جهودها المستمرة في التحول الرقمي والابتكار وتطوير كفاءة العمليات، بما يسهم في تعزيز استمرارية الإمدادات الغذائية، ورفع كفاءة إنتاج الغذاء وتوزيعه، وتعزيز مرونة سلسلة القيمة الغذائية في المنطقة.

وتتيح منصات مثل منتدى مستقبل الصناعات الغذائية فرصة لتبادل المعرفة وبناء شراكات فاعلة بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص والمؤسسات الأكاديمية والتقنية، بما يسهم في تعزيز مرونة واستدامة المنظومة الغذائية الإقليمية على المدى الطويل.