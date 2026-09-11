The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations after entering the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdah areas with his vehicle inside the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve; necessary legal actions were taken against him in accordance with the regulations in place to protect natural sites and preserve vegetation.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdah areas can reach 2,000 riyals, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the instructions aimed at conserving the environment and preventing harm to sensitive natural sites. They also urged reporting any environmental violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom, ensuring the confidentiality of reports and that the reporter bears no responsibility.

These efforts are part of the ongoing role of the Special Forces for Environmental Security in protecting ecosystems and natural reserves, and in limiting behaviors that threaten wildlife and distort natural sites.