ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة بعد دخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية داخل محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية؛ حيث جرى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه وفق ما تقضي به اللوائح المعمول بها لحماية المواقع الطبيعية والحفاظ على الغطاء النباتي.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات إلى الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى 2,000 ريال، مؤكدةً أهمية الالتزام بالتعليمات التي تهدف إلى صون البيئة ومنع الإضرار بالمواقع الطبيعية الحساسة. كما دعت إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات بيئية عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، أو (999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مع ضمان سرية البلاغات وعدم تحميل المبلّغ أي مسؤولية.

وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن الدور المستمر للقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي في حماية المنظومات البيئية والمحميات الطبيعية، والحد من السلوكيات التي تهدد الحياة الفطرية وتشوّه المواقع البرية.