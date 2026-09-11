ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة بعد دخوله بمركبته في الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية داخل محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية؛ حيث جرى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه وفق ما تقضي به اللوائح المعمول بها لحماية المواقع الطبيعية والحفاظ على الغطاء النباتي.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات إلى الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية تصل إلى 2,000 ريال، مؤكدةً أهمية الالتزام بالتعليمات التي تهدف إلى صون البيئة ومنع الإضرار بالمواقع الطبيعية الحساسة. كما دعت إلى الإبلاغ عن أي مخالفات بيئية عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، أو (999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مع ضمان سرية البلاغات وعدم تحميل المبلّغ أي مسؤولية.
وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن الدور المستمر للقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي في حماية المنظومات البيئية والمحميات الطبيعية، والحد من السلوكيات التي تهدد الحياة الفطرية وتشوّه المواقع البرية.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations after entering the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdah areas with his vehicle inside the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve; necessary legal actions were taken against him in accordance with the regulations in place to protect natural sites and preserve vegetation.
The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdah areas can reach 2,000 riyals, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the instructions aimed at conserving the environment and preventing harm to sensitive natural sites. They also urged reporting any environmental violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, or (999) and (996) in other areas of the Kingdom, ensuring the confidentiality of reports and that the reporter bears no responsibility.
These efforts are part of the ongoing role of the Special Forces for Environmental Security in protecting ecosystems and natural reserves, and in limiting behaviors that threaten wildlife and distort natural sites.