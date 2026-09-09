استؤنفت الرحلات الجوية من المطارات البريطانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بعد عطل كبير في نظام مراقبة الحركة الجوية تسبب في إلغاء أكثر من 1000 رحلة وترك مئات الآلاف من المسافرين عالقين، فيما تصاعدت التساؤلات حول مدى موثوقية أنظمة الطيران والبنية التحتية التكنولوجية في بريطانيا.

وأدى الانقطاع، الذي استمر ساعات (الثلاثاء)، إلى اضطراب واسع في حركة الطيران، ما وضع مزيداً من الضغوط على شركة NATS، المسؤولة عن خدمات مراقبة الحركة الجوية في المملكة المتحدة، وعلى رئيسها التنفيذي مارتن رولف.

ومن المقرر أن تلتقي وزيرة النقل البريطانية هايدي ألكسندر مع رولف، الأربعاء، بعد استدعائه لتقديم تفسير بشأن أسباب العطل، في ظل مخاوف متزايدة من أن تكون بعض البنية التحتية والأنظمة التقنية الداعمة لحركة الطيران بحاجة إلى تحديث وتعزيز.

وقالت ألكسندر عبر منصة «إكس» إنها تسعى إلى الحصول على ضمانات بأن الدروس المستفادة من الحادث ستُطبق، وأن الأنظمة التي تدعم قطاع الطيران قادرة على أداء مهامها بكفاءة.
مطارات بريطانيا تستعيد نشاطها بعد ساعات من الفوضى

أزمة تعيد ذكريات انهيار 2023

وتأتي الأزمة الأخيرة بعد نحو ثلاث سنوات من انهيار سابق في أنظمة مراقبة الحركة الجوية وقع في أغسطس 2023، عندما أدت إلغاءات الرحلات في أحد أكثر أيام السفر ازدحاماً في العام إلى خسائر قدرت بنحو 100 مليون جنيه إسترليني لشركات الطيران.

كما تسبب عطل تقني مرتبط بالرادار في يوليو 2025 في اضطراب حركة الطيران، وشمل تأثيره مطارات رئيسية، من بينها مطار هيثرو، الأكبر في بريطانيا.

وتثير تكرار الأعطال مخاوف بشأن قدرة البنية التحتية الحالية على التعامل مع حركة الطيران المتزايدة، خصوصاً إذا استمرت المشكلات التقنية في التأثير على العمليات بصورة متكررة.

رئيس NATS يواجه ضغوطاً متزايدة

وتعرض مارتن رولف، رئيس شركة NATS، لضغوط متزايدة عقب الحادثة، وكانت شركة ريان إير، أكبر شركة طيران في أوروبا، قد طالبت باستقالته منذ أزمة 2023، بينما قال المدير الإداري لشركة «ويز إير» في المملكة المتحدة إنه يتعين على رولف التفكير في مستقبله في منصبه.

وانتقدت ريان إير أداء المجال الجوي البريطاني مقارنة بدول أخرى.

وقال نيل ماكماهون، الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في الشركة، إن شركات الطيران تواجه مشكلات صغيرة في دول أخرى، لكنها لا تصل إلى الحجم الذي تشهده بريطانيا ولا تتكرر بالوتيرة نفسها.

في المقابل، اعتذر رولف للمسافرين الذين تضرروا من العطل، لكنه رفض القول إن بريطانيا تؤدي بصورة أسوأ من الدول الأخرى، مؤكداً أن خدمات مراقبة الحركة الجوية البريطانية تتمتع بسمعة جيدة فيما يتعلق بالسلامة والقدرة على الصمود أمام الأعطال.

«هجوم إلكتروني» مستبعد

وفي حديثه إلى هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي»، قال رولف إن الشركة استبعدت في هذه المرحلة فرضية تعرض أنظمتها لهجوم إلكتروني، وأضاف أنه يعتقد أن سبب العطل الحالي سيكون مختلفاً عن الأعطال السابقة.

ويأتي استبعاد الهجوم السيبراني في وقت تزداد فيه حساسية قطاع الطيران العالمي تجاه مخاطر القرصنة والهجمات الإلكترونية التي يمكن أن تستهدف البنية التحتية الحيوية.

المطارات تحذر من تداعيات متأخرة

ومع عودة العمليات إلى طبيعتها تدريجياً، حذرت المطارات البريطانية من أن تأثيرات العطل قد تستمر خلال الأيام التالية.

وقال مطار هيثرو إن المسافرين ينبغي أن يتأكدوا من حالة رحلاتهم مع شركات الطيران قبل التوجه إلى المطار، نظراً إلى التغييرات التي طرأت على الجداول نتيجة اضطرابات (الثلاثاء).

وأوضح المطار أن تأثيرات متتالية متوقعة، بسبب الحاجة إلى إعادة توزيع الطائرات وأطقم الطيران على المسارات المختلفة.

وأكد هيثرو أنه يعمل بالتنسيق مع فرق NATS المحلية وشركات الطيران لاستعادة العمليات الطبيعية في أسرع وقت ممكن.

كما أعلن مطارا غاتويك ولوتون وستانستد في لندن استمرار تشغيل الرحلات، مع توجيه المسافرين أيضاً إلى مراجعة شركات الطيران قبل التوجه إلى المطارات.

عشرات الآلاف من ركاب شركات الطيران تأثروا

وكانت تداعيات العطل واسعة النطاق بالنسبة إلى شركات الطيران، وقالت ريان إير إن نحو 150 ألفاً من ركابها تأثروا بالأزمة (الثلاثاء)، بينما ألغت الشركة أكثر من 200 رحلة.

أما الخطوط الجوية البريطانية، فأعلنت إلغاء أو تحويل نحو 100 رحلة، ما أثر على عشرات الآلاف من المسافرين.

ولا تقتصر التداعيات على الرحلات التي أُلغيت خلال فترة العطل، إذ يمكن أن تستمر الاضطرابات بعد عودة الأنظمة للعمل بسبب خروج الطائرات وأطقمها عن مواقعها الأصلية، والحاجة إلى إعادة تنظيم شبكة الرحلات.

من يملك NATS؟

وتعمل NATS وفق نموذج شراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، إذ تمتلك الحكومة البريطانية حصة في الشركة إلى جانب شركات طيران، من بينها الخطوط الجوية البريطانية وإيزي جيت، إضافة إلى صناديق معاشات تقاعدية ومستثمرين آخرين.

وأثارت أرباح الشركة وتوزيعاتها للمساهمين انتقادات من شركات الطيران في أعقاب العطل.

وانتقد ماكماهون توزيع NATS نحو 175 مليون جنيه إسترليني كأرباح على ملاكها العام الماضي، داعياً إلى توجيه مزيد من الأموال نحو تحديث التكنولوجيا وزيادة أعداد العاملين.

وترى ريان إير أن الشركة ينبغي أن تعيد استثمار أرباحها في البنية التحتية التقنية وفي تعزيز أعداد الموظفين، بدلاً من توزيع جزء كبير من الأرباح على المساهمين.

اختبار جديد لمنظومة الطيران البريطانية

وتضع الأزمة الحكومة البريطانية وNATS أمام اختبار جديد لإثبات قدرة منظومة مراقبة الحركة الجوية على التعامل مع الأعطال دون التسبب في اضطرابات واسعة النطاق.

وبينما عادت الرحلات إلى التحرك، الأربعاء، فإن آثار الأزمة لم تنتهِ بعد، إذ يمكن أن تستمر التأخيرات والإلغاءات نتيجة إعادة تموضع الطائرات والأطقم.