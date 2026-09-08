The Yemeni Armed Forces announced today (Tuesday) the liberation of the Al-Yatma area in Al-Jawf Governorate, northeastern Yemen, following confrontations with the Houthi militia, confirming that its forces continue to make field advances, just one day after launching a wide military operation to liberate the governorate.

Field sources confirmed that the armed forces, supported by popular resistance, managed to enter "Al-Yatma," which belongs to the Khabb and Al-Shaf district, after battles with Houthi militia elements, marking a significant field development on the Al-Jawf front.

"Al-Yatma" under the control of government forces

Activists circulated videos on social media showing the moment the armed forces and popular resistance entered the Al-Yatma area, which is part of the Khabb and Al-Shaf district, the largest district in Al-Jawf Governorate by area, located near the border strip with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The liberation of the area comes following the start of a wide military operation by government forces in Al-Jawf, amid assurances of continuing movement and progress on the ground to regain more sites under Houthi control.

From stabilizing fronts to attacking

The military operations map indicates a gradual shift in the nature of confrontations, moving from the phase of stabilizing contact lines and repelling Houthi attacks to carrying out offensive operations and attempts to breach the militia's defenses in more than one governorate.

Despite the widening scope of clashes, confrontations remain part of a multi-front war, as not all contact lines have turned into large-scale offensive operations. However, the synchronization of military movements and their escalation on several fronts reflect a noticeable change in the field scene.

Land, air, and artillery in the battle

The recent developments reveal that government forces are increasingly relying on the integration of ground operations with air support, artillery, rocket launchers, and drones, while the Houthis respond with ground and missile attacks and attempts to counter military movements.

Redistribution of forces on the fronts

In conjunction with the escalation, the Yemeni government has redistributed several of its military formations to different fronts; emergency forces and "National Shield" are participating on the Al-Jawf front, while forces from the "Giants" have been deployed to the Al-Bayda front, and formations from "National Shield" and "Giants" are participating on the Taiz and western coast fronts.