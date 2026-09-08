أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تحرير منطقة اليتمة بمحافظة الجوف شمال شرقي اليمن، بعد مواجهات مع ميليشيا الحوثي، مؤكدة استمرار قواتها في التقدم الميداني، وذلك بعد يوم واحد من إطلاق عملية عسكرية واسعة لتحرير المحافظة.

وأكدت مصادر ميدانية متطابقة أن القوات المسلحة، مسنودة بالمقاومة الشعبية، تمكنت من دخول «اليتمة» التابعة لمديرية خب والشعف، بعد معارك مع عناصر الميليشيا الحوثية، في تطور ميداني لافت على جبهة الجوف.

«اليتمة» تحت سيطرة القوات الحكومية

وتداول ناشطون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع تظهر لحظة دخول القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية إلى منطقة اليتمة، التي تتبع مديرية خب والشعف، أكبر مديريات محافظة الجوف مساحة، وتقع بالقرب من الشريط الحدودي مع المملكة العربية السعودية.

ويأتي تحرير المنطقة في أعقاب بدء القوات الحكومية عملية عسكرية واسعة في الجوف، وسط تأكيدات بمواصلة التحرك والتقدم على الأرض واستعادة المزيد من المواقع الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثيين.

من تثبيت الجبهات إلى الهجوم

وتشير خريطة العمليات العسكرية إلى تحول تدريجي في طبيعة المواجهات، من مرحلة تثبيت خطوط التماس وصد هجمات الحوثيين إلى تنفيذ عمليات هجومية ومحاولات لاختراق دفاعات الميليشيا في أكثر من محافظة.

ورغم اتساع رقعة الاشتباكات، فإن المواجهات لا تزال ضمن حرب متعددة الجبهات، إذ لم تتحول جميع خطوط التماس إلى عمليات هجومية واسعة، إلا أن تزامن التحركات العسكرية وتصاعد وتيرتها في عدد من الجبهات يعكسان تغيراً ملحوظاً في المشهد الميداني.

البر والطيران والمدفعية في المعركة

وتكشف التطورات الأخيرة اعتماد القوات الحكومية بصورة متزايدة على تكامل العمليات البرية مع الإسناد الجوي والمدفعية والراجمات والطائرات المسيّرة، فيما يرد الحوثيون بهجمات برية وصاروخية ومحاولات للتصدي للتحركات العسكرية.

إعادة توزيع القوات على الجبهات

بالتزامن مع التصعيد، أعادت الحكومة اليمنية توزيع عدد من تشكيلاتها العسكرية على جبهات مختلفة؛ إذ تشارك قوات الطوارئ و«درع الوطن» في جبهة الجوف، فيما دُفعت قوات من «العمالقة» إلى جبهة البيضاء، في حين تشارك تشكيلات من «درع الوطن» و«العمالقة» في جبهات تعز والساحل الغربي.