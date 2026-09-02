يواصل نجم سهيل اليماني إشعاعه في الأفق الجنوبي للمملكة، معلنًا بدء التحول المناخي الذي يضع حدًا لحرارة الصيف ويمهّد لاعتدال الأجواء تدريجيًا.

ويأتي طلوع سهيل متزامنًا مع منزلة (الطرفة) الممتدة حتى الخامس من سبتمبر، وهي مرحلة تتسم بتراجع وهج النهار واعتدال ليالي الجنوب مع نشاط واضح للتيارات الرطبة فوق المرتفعات.

وأوضح الباحث في شؤون التقويم الزراعي محمد الوادعي أن ظهور سهيل يمثل نقطة الانطلاق لسلسلة من المنازل الفلكية التي ترسم ملامح الطقس خلال الأسابيع المقبلة، مبينًا أن منزلة (الجبهة) من 6 إلى 18 سبتمبر تُعد بداية فعلية للخريف وتحسنًا ملحوظًا في الأجواء المسائية، تليها منزلة (الزبرة) من 19 سبتمبر إلى الأول من أكتوبر حيث يتقارب طول الليل والنهار وتبرز البرودة فجراً في المرتفعات، وصولًا إلى منزلة (الصرفة) من 2 إلى 14 أكتوبر التي تشهد انصراف الحرارة وبداية الطقس الشتوي المعتدل.

وأشار الوادعي إلى أن هذه الفترة تُعد الأنسب للمزارعين لتهيئة الأراضي وبذر المحاصيل الشتوية، مستفيدين من انخفاض معدلات التبخر وارتفاع رطوبة التربة، لافتًا إلى حضور سهيل في الموروث الشعبي الجنوبي عبر أمثال متداولة مثل «إذا طلع سهيل غار السيل»، في إشارة إلى تزايد فرص الأمطار الموسمية.

وتنعكس هذه التحولات على مناطق الجنوب بوضوح، إذ تسهم الرياح الرطبة المصاحبة لسهيل في تنشيط السحب الركامية على مرتفعات عسير وجازان والباحة، مع تشكل الضباب الصباحي نتيجة الفوارق الحرارية بين الليل والنهار، ما يعزز الغطاء النباتي ويحفّز النشاط الزراعي في السهول والمدرجات الجبلية.