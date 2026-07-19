تواصل جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل استقبال خريجيها وخريجاتها ضمن فعالية «تتويج المسيرة»، التي انطلقت الأحد 5/2/1448 الموافق 19/7/2026، لتسليم وثائق التخرج لخريجي وخريجات العام الجامعي 1447/ 2026، وتستمر لمدة خمسة أيام في مبنى العمادات المساندة (D3) بالمدينة الجامعية في الحرم الشرقي بالراكة، في مشهد يجسد ختام الرحلة الأكاديمية وبداية مرحلة جديدة نحو الحياة المهنية أو استكمال الدراسات العليا.

ويبلغ عدد خريجي الجامعة لهذا العام 7866 خريجاً وخريجة، منهم ألف طالب و4000 طالبة، يمثلون مختلف التخصصات الأكاديمية، وذلك بمشاركة كليات الجامعة البالغ عددها 19 كلية، بما يعكس اتساع منظومة الجامعة الأكاديمية وتنوع برامجها، ويؤكد جودة مخرجاتها التعليمية، وموثوقية برامجها، ومكانتها بصفتها مؤسسة تعليمية رائدة تتبنى أفضل المعايير العالمية في التعليم والبحث والابتكار.

ووفرت الجامعة تجربة خدمية متكاملة تمكن الخريجين والخريجات من إنجاز جميع إجراءات التخرج في موقع واحد، بما يشمل استلام وثائق التخرج واستكمال إجراءات إخلاء الطرف، في خطوة تعكس حرصها على تطوير تجربة المستفيد، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة، وتيسير الإجراءات بكفاءة واحترافية.

واستكملت عمادة القبول والتسجيل جميع الأعمال المتعلقة بإعداد وثائق التخرج، من مراجعة البيانات وتدقيقها وطباعتها وتجهيزها وفق أعلى معايير الدقة والجودة، فيما عملت فرق العمادة بوتيرة متواصلة لضمان جاهزية الوثائق وسلاسة إجراءات التسليم، بما يليق بهذه المناسبة التي تمثل حصاد سنوات من الاجتهاد والمثابرة.

وأكد عميد عمادة القبول والتسجيل بالجامعة الدكتور عبدالله بن سعيد آل مريح أن العمادة حرصت على تسليم الخريجين والخريجات ملف تخرج متكامل، يضم أصل وثيقة التخرج، ونسخاً طبق الأصل من الوثيقة، إلى جانب السجل الأكاديمي باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، بما يضمن جاهزية الوثائق للاستخدام في مختلف الإجراءات الأكاديمية والمهنية.

مؤكداً على جميع الخريجين والخريجات ضرورة التحقق من صحة بياناتهم الشخصية فور استلام الوثائق، والتأكد من مطابقة الاسم باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، وتاريخ الميلاد بالهجري والميلادي مع البيانات الواردة في الهوية الوطنية أو جواز السفر، لضمان سلامة المعلومات قبل اعتماد الوثائق واستخدامها مستقبلاً.

وشهدت فعالية «تتويج المسيرة» مشاركة مركز الخريجين والتنمية المهنية، الذي قدم تعريفاً بالبرامج والخدمات المخصصة لدعم الخريجين والخريجات في مرحلة ما بعد التخرج.

وأوضحت مديرة مركز الخريجين والتنمية المهنية نوف شليويح القحطاني أن المركز يعمل على تمكين الخريجين من الانتقال إلى الحياة المهنية من خلال برامج وخدمات نوعية تسهم في تطوير مهاراتهم، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم لسوق العمل، وربطهم بالفرص الوظيفية والتطويرية، إلى جانب بناء علاقة مستدامة بين الخريج والجامعة بما يدعم مسيرتهم المهنية ويواكب تطلعاتهم المستقبلية.

وتأتي فعالية «تتويج المسيرة» امتداداً لنهج جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل في تقديم تجربة متكاملة لخريجيها، تجمع بين الاحتفاء بإنجازهم الأكاديمي، وتيسير إجراءات التخرج، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم للمستقبل، انطلاقاً من رسالتها في إعداد كفاءات وطنية منافسة، والإسهام في بناء مجتمع المعرفة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.