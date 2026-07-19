Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University continues to welcome its graduates in the event "Crowning the Journey," which started on Sunday, 5/2/1448 AH corresponding to 19/7/2026, to hand over graduation documents to the graduates of the academic year 1447/2026. The event will last for five days at the Supporting Deanships Building (D3) in the university city at the eastern campus in Al-Rakah, in a scene that embodies the conclusion of the academic journey and the beginning of a new phase towards professional life or continuing higher studies.

The number of graduates from the university this year is 7,866, including 1,000 male students and 4,000 female students, representing various academic disciplines, with the participation of the university's 19 colleges. This reflects the expansion of the university's academic system and the diversity of its programs, confirming the quality of its educational outputs, the reliability of its programs, and its status as a leading educational institution that adopts the best global standards in education, research, and innovation.

The university has provided a comprehensive service experience that enables graduates to complete all graduation procedures in one location, including receiving graduation documents and completing clearance procedures. This step reflects its commitment to enhancing the beneficiary experience, improving the quality of services provided, and facilitating procedures efficiently and professionally.

The Deanship of Admissions and Registration has completed all tasks related to preparing graduation documents, from reviewing, auditing, and printing data to preparing them according to the highest standards of accuracy and quality. The deanship teams worked continuously to ensure the readiness of the documents and the smoothness of the delivery procedures, in a manner befitting this occasion, which represents the culmination of years of diligence and perseverance.

Dr. Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Muraih, Dean of the Deanship of Admissions and Registration at the university, confirmed that the deanship is keen to deliver to graduates a complete graduation file, which includes the original graduation document, certified copies of the document, along with the academic transcript in both Arabic and English, ensuring the documents are ready for use in various academic and professional procedures.

He emphasized to all graduates the necessity of verifying the accuracy of their personal data upon receiving the documents, ensuring that their names in both Arabic and English, as well as their date of birth in both Hijri and Gregorian calendars, match the data in their national ID or passport, to ensure the correctness of the information before approving the documents and using them in the future.

The "Crowning the Journey" event witnessed the participation of the Alumni and Professional Development Center, which provided an introduction to the programs and services dedicated to supporting graduates in the post-graduation phase.

Nouf Shalwi Al-Qahtani, Director of the Alumni and Professional Development Center, explained that the center works to empower graduates to transition to professional life through quality programs and services that contribute to developing their skills, enhancing their readiness for the job market, and connecting them with job and developmental opportunities, in addition to building a sustainable relationship between the graduate and the university that supports their professional journey and aligns with their future aspirations.

The "Crowning the Journey" event comes as an extension of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University's approach to providing a comprehensive experience for its graduates, combining the celebration of their academic achievements, facilitating graduation procedures, and enhancing their readiness for the future, based on its mission to prepare competitive national competencies and contribute to building a knowledge society and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.