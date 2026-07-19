تواصل جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل استقبال خريجيها وخريجاتها ضمن فعالية «تتويج المسيرة»، التي انطلقت الأحد 5/2/1448 الموافق 19/7/2026، لتسليم وثائق التخرج لخريجي وخريجات العام الجامعي 1447/ 2026، وتستمر لمدة خمسة أيام في مبنى العمادات المساندة (D3) بالمدينة الجامعية في الحرم الشرقي بالراكة، في مشهد يجسد ختام الرحلة الأكاديمية وبداية مرحلة جديدة نحو الحياة المهنية أو استكمال الدراسات العليا.
ويبلغ عدد خريجي الجامعة لهذا العام 7866 خريجاً وخريجة، منهم ألف طالب و4000 طالبة، يمثلون مختلف التخصصات الأكاديمية، وذلك بمشاركة كليات الجامعة البالغ عددها 19 كلية، بما يعكس اتساع منظومة الجامعة الأكاديمية وتنوع برامجها، ويؤكد جودة مخرجاتها التعليمية، وموثوقية برامجها، ومكانتها بصفتها مؤسسة تعليمية رائدة تتبنى أفضل المعايير العالمية في التعليم والبحث والابتكار.
ووفرت الجامعة تجربة خدمية متكاملة تمكن الخريجين والخريجات من إنجاز جميع إجراءات التخرج في موقع واحد، بما يشمل استلام وثائق التخرج واستكمال إجراءات إخلاء الطرف، في خطوة تعكس حرصها على تطوير تجربة المستفيد، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة، وتيسير الإجراءات بكفاءة واحترافية.
واستكملت عمادة القبول والتسجيل جميع الأعمال المتعلقة بإعداد وثائق التخرج، من مراجعة البيانات وتدقيقها وطباعتها وتجهيزها وفق أعلى معايير الدقة والجودة، فيما عملت فرق العمادة بوتيرة متواصلة لضمان جاهزية الوثائق وسلاسة إجراءات التسليم، بما يليق بهذه المناسبة التي تمثل حصاد سنوات من الاجتهاد والمثابرة.
وأكد عميد عمادة القبول والتسجيل بالجامعة الدكتور عبدالله بن سعيد آل مريح أن العمادة حرصت على تسليم الخريجين والخريجات ملف تخرج متكامل، يضم أصل وثيقة التخرج، ونسخاً طبق الأصل من الوثيقة، إلى جانب السجل الأكاديمي باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، بما يضمن جاهزية الوثائق للاستخدام في مختلف الإجراءات الأكاديمية والمهنية.
مؤكداً على جميع الخريجين والخريجات ضرورة التحقق من صحة بياناتهم الشخصية فور استلام الوثائق، والتأكد من مطابقة الاسم باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، وتاريخ الميلاد بالهجري والميلادي مع البيانات الواردة في الهوية الوطنية أو جواز السفر، لضمان سلامة المعلومات قبل اعتماد الوثائق واستخدامها مستقبلاً.
وشهدت فعالية «تتويج المسيرة» مشاركة مركز الخريجين والتنمية المهنية، الذي قدم تعريفاً بالبرامج والخدمات المخصصة لدعم الخريجين والخريجات في مرحلة ما بعد التخرج.
وأوضحت مديرة مركز الخريجين والتنمية المهنية نوف شليويح القحطاني أن المركز يعمل على تمكين الخريجين من الانتقال إلى الحياة المهنية من خلال برامج وخدمات نوعية تسهم في تطوير مهاراتهم، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم لسوق العمل، وربطهم بالفرص الوظيفية والتطويرية، إلى جانب بناء علاقة مستدامة بين الخريج والجامعة بما يدعم مسيرتهم المهنية ويواكب تطلعاتهم المستقبلية.
وتأتي فعالية «تتويج المسيرة» امتداداً لنهج جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل في تقديم تجربة متكاملة لخريجيها، تجمع بين الاحتفاء بإنجازهم الأكاديمي، وتيسير إجراءات التخرج، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم للمستقبل، انطلاقاً من رسالتها في إعداد كفاءات وطنية منافسة، والإسهام في بناء مجتمع المعرفة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University continues to welcome its graduates in the event "Crowning the Journey," which started on Sunday, 5/2/1448 AH corresponding to 19/7/2026, to hand over graduation documents to the graduates of the academic year 1447/2026. The event will last for five days at the Supporting Deanships Building (D3) in the university city at the eastern campus in Al-Rakah, in a scene that embodies the conclusion of the academic journey and the beginning of a new phase towards professional life or continuing higher studies.
The number of graduates from the university this year is 7,866, including 1,000 male students and 4,000 female students, representing various academic disciplines, with the participation of the university's 19 colleges. This reflects the expansion of the university's academic system and the diversity of its programs, confirming the quality of its educational outputs, the reliability of its programs, and its status as a leading educational institution that adopts the best global standards in education, research, and innovation.
The university has provided a comprehensive service experience that enables graduates to complete all graduation procedures in one location, including receiving graduation documents and completing clearance procedures. This step reflects its commitment to enhancing the beneficiary experience, improving the quality of services provided, and facilitating procedures efficiently and professionally.
The Deanship of Admissions and Registration has completed all tasks related to preparing graduation documents, from reviewing, auditing, and printing data to preparing them according to the highest standards of accuracy and quality. The deanship teams worked continuously to ensure the readiness of the documents and the smoothness of the delivery procedures, in a manner befitting this occasion, which represents the culmination of years of diligence and perseverance.
Dr. Abdullah bin Saeed Al-Muraih, Dean of the Deanship of Admissions and Registration at the university, confirmed that the deanship is keen to deliver to graduates a complete graduation file, which includes the original graduation document, certified copies of the document, along with the academic transcript in both Arabic and English, ensuring the documents are ready for use in various academic and professional procedures.
He emphasized to all graduates the necessity of verifying the accuracy of their personal data upon receiving the documents, ensuring that their names in both Arabic and English, as well as their date of birth in both Hijri and Gregorian calendars, match the data in their national ID or passport, to ensure the correctness of the information before approving the documents and using them in the future.
The "Crowning the Journey" event witnessed the participation of the Alumni and Professional Development Center, which provided an introduction to the programs and services dedicated to supporting graduates in the post-graduation phase.
Nouf Shalwi Al-Qahtani, Director of the Alumni and Professional Development Center, explained that the center works to empower graduates to transition to professional life through quality programs and services that contribute to developing their skills, enhancing their readiness for the job market, and connecting them with job and developmental opportunities, in addition to building a sustainable relationship between the graduate and the university that supports their professional journey and aligns with their future aspirations.
The "Crowning the Journey" event comes as an extension of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University's approach to providing a comprehensive experience for its graduates, combining the celebration of their academic achievements, facilitating graduation procedures, and enhancing their readiness for the future, based on its mission to prepare competitive national competencies and contribute to building a knowledge society and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.