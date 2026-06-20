The Ministry of Education has allowed schools in the primary and intermediate stages to prepare questions for the central exams for the second round and alternatives for all subjects, while adhering to the specifications table that will start from next Tuesday in all education administrations across the regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, except for the education administrations in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif, where written exams for the end of the second semester of the current academic year 1447 AH will begin tomorrow (Sunday), with the second round exams starting in the middle of next week.



About two million male and female students will be organized in the four administrations in exam committees across the three educational stages for boys and girls, amid intensive preparations from schools to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams and to provide a suitable environment for students to take their tests.



The Ministry of Education emphasized to schools the necessity of adhering to the organized procedures for the exams, which include completing the correction procedures immediately after the committees finish, completing the final review and auditing, and then recording in the Noor electronic system.



The ministry exempted continuous education schools, schools for adult education, students with disabilities, and students who were unable to take the exam at school due to their circumstances from the central exams.



It is noteworthy that the ministry has set the start of the summer vacation for all educational administrations, except for the four administrations, at the end of the working day next Thursday, corresponding to the 10th of Muharram, while the summer vacation for Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, and Taif will begin at the end of the working day next Thursday, corresponding to the 17th of Muharram.