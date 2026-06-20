سمحت وزارة التعليم للمدارس في المرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة بإعداد أسئلة الاختبارات المركزية للدور الثاني وبديلة لجميع المواد مع الالتزام بجدول المواصفات التي ستبدأ اعتباراً من الثلاثاء القادم في كافة إدارات التعليم بمناطق ومحافظات السعودية ما عدا إدارات التعليم في كل من مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف، التي ستبدأ فيها الاختبارات التحريرية لنهاية الفصل الدراسي الثاني للعام الدراسي الحالي 1447هـ اعتباراً من يوم غدٍ (الأحد) على أن تبدأ اختبارات الدور الثاني منتصف الأسبوع القادم.


وينتظم نحو مليوني طالب وطالبة في الإدارات الأربع في لجان الاختبارات بالمراحل الدراسية الثلاث للبنين والبنات وسط استعدادات مكثفة من المدارس لضمان انسيابية سير الاختبارات وتهيئة بيئة مناسبة للطلبة لتأدية اختباراتهم.


وأكدت وزارة التعليم على المدارس بضرورة الالتزام بالإجراءات المنظمة للاختبارات المتمثلة في إنهاء إجراءات التصحيح أولاً بأول فور انتهاء اللجان، وإكمال أعمال المراجعة النهائية والتدقيق، ومن ثم الرصد في نظام نور الإلكتروني.


واستثنت الوزارة مدارس التعليم المستمر ومدارس تعليم الكبيرات، وطلاب ذوي الإعاقة، والطلاب الذين منعتهم ظروفهم من أداء الاختبار في المدرسة من الاختبارات المركزية.


يشار إلى أنّ الوزارة حددت بداية الإجارة الصيفية لكافة الإدارات التعليمية ما عدا الإدارات الأربع بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس القادم الموافق الـ10 من شهر محرم الجاري، فيما ستبدأ الإجازة الصيفية لمكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف بنهاية دوام يوم الخميس الموافق الـ17 من شهر محرم.