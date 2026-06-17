The Saudi Traffic Department has warned vehicle owners against tinting their cars without adhering to the specified regulations, and has cautioned violators that they will face fines ranging from 500 to 900 riyals.

The Traffic Department has established specific regulations regarding window tinting for vehicles, allowing the tinting of rear windows at a rate not exceeding 30%, which ensures an ideal balance between privacy and safety, helps reduce temperatures inside the vehicle, and provides protection from harmful sun rays without obstructing the passengers' view. Tinting the front windshield at this rate is prohibited to ensure that it does not affect the clarity of vision necessary for safe driving.

According to the regulations, tinting is permitted on the front side windows and the rear glass. It must be transparent enough not to obstruct the view, and the use of reflective tinting like mirrors is prohibited. Additionally, placing images or decorations on the glass that may obstruct visibility is also banned.