في أجواءٍ تتجلى فيها قيم العطاء والروحانية، يواصل «بيت الشاورما» مساهماته في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن خلال موسم حج 1447، من خلال رعاية وحدة جوالة جامعة الملك سعود في عمادة شؤون الطلاب.

كما تعاونت شركة مطاعم بيت الشاورما مع وزارة الحج والعمرة من خلال تقديم عروض حصرية لحجاج بيت الله الحرام لحاملي بطاقة «نسك».

وتأتي هذه المبادرات انطلاقًا من إيمان «بيت الشاورما» وحرصه المستمر على المشاركة في المبادرات الوطنية والمجتمعية التي تترك أثرًا إيجابيًا ومستدامًا، وتجسد قيم التكافل والعطاء في خدمة المجتمع بأهمية الاستثمار في أبناء الوطن وتعزيز ثقافة العمل التطوعي بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في رفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.