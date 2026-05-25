In an atmosphere that reflects the values of giving and spirituality, "Shawarma House" continues its contributions to serving the guests of Allah during the Hajj season of 1447, through sponsoring the mobile unit of King Saud University in the Deanship of Student Affairs.

Shawarma House has also collaborated with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah by offering exclusive deals for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah who hold the "Nusk" card.

These initiatives stem from Shawarma House's belief and ongoing commitment to participating in national and community initiatives that leave a positive and sustainable impact, embodying the values of solidarity and giving in serving the community, emphasizing the importance of investing in the nation's youth and promoting a culture of volunteerism in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.